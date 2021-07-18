Crews Captures First POWRi Win & Becomes Youngest Winner in League History

From POWRi

Grain Valley, MO. (07/17/2021) The Denver, North Carolina native, Brent Crews grabbed the early lead and captured his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory at Grain Valley Speedway. Driver behind the No. 86 also became the youngest driver to ever win a Lucas Oil POWRi National event. Crews outlasted the 30-lap main and captured CBIndustries second win on the 2021 season with the series.

A field of 24 Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midgets filled the pit area at Valley Speedway for the first night of racing this weekend. The program saw Kaylee Bryson, Jake Neuman, and Taylor Reimer capture heat race victories.

Crews started out the 30-lap race starting in the third position. At the drop of the green flag, the field saw Karter Sarff to the lead. Taylor Reimer and Crews battled it out behind him for the second position. Crews got passed Reimer and set his sights on Sarff for the lead. A few early race cautions kept the field bunched up.

As the field went back green, Crews challenged Sarff for the lead and presumed the top position. Kaylee Bryson threw herself in the mix and followed Crews through to the second position.

Most of the 24-car field were making laps on the bottom of the speedway, but Bryson stepped out and made things happen on the top side. Bryson caught Crews and gave him all that she had, but Crews held on to win his first career Lucas Oil POWRi win.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Sunday July 18th at Sweet Springs Motor complex.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 71-Kaylee Bryson

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 08-Taylor Reimer

Super Clean High Point: 3N-Jake Neuman

TRD Hard Charger:5-Gavan Boschele

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 86-Brent Crews

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 86-Brent Crews 2. 17-Tanner Berryhill 3. 71-Kaylee Bryson 4. 5-Gavan Boschele 5. 3N-Jake Neuman 6. 67K-Cade Lewis 7. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 8. 21K-Karter Sarff 9. 08-Taylor Reimer 10. 85T-Ryan Timms 11. 444-Kameron Key 12. 51X-Joe Walker 13. 44-Branigan Roark 14. 11A-Andrew Felker 15. 21F-Don Droud JR 16. 28K-Kory Schudy 17. 21-Emilio Hoover 18. 56AP-Riley Kreisel 19. 9-Brad Wyatt 20. 60E-Mark Billings 21. 33GC-George Campbell JR 22. 97-Mason Daugherty 23. 321-Chad Winfrey 24. 70-Cade Cowles