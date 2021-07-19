Alex Bowman Making Six Sprint Car Stars Over the Next Two Weekends

(July 19, 2021) – Alex Bowman announced Monday he will make five-winged sprint car starts driving for his own sprint car team over the next two weekends. Bowman made the announcement via his social media channels. Bowman’s sponsor in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, Ally, will be the primary sponsor along with support from Valvoline.

Bowman started his winged sprint car venture with four starts in four days July 22-25 at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana, Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, and Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania

Bowman has two more winged starts lined up the following weekend Friday July 30th at Attica before venturing over to Fremont on July 31st.

C.J. Leary has made a handful of starts this season for Alex Bowman Racing including races last week as part of the Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio and the Brad Doty Classic at Attica. Leary’s best finish last weekend was 19th during the makeup of the “Knight Before the Kings Royal” held Sunday afternoon.

Veteran sprint car driver and mechanic Joe Gaerte will be turning the wrenches on Bowman’s effort.