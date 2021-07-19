STARWARS Weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway Approaching for POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/19/2021) Rapidly approaching the season-standings crunch-time for drivers within the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League, Lake Ozark Speedway’s two-day STARWARS event on July 23-24 will mark the end of season push with less than ten points races remaining in the year.

Currently, in the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League season standings Mario Clouser, of Auburn IL, has stretched out a solid 220-point advantage over second-place contender Wesley Smith, of Nixa MO. Rookie of the Year leader Xavier Doney, of Odessa Missouri, continues to impress with great showings sitting third in the points battle as three-time WAR champion Riley Kreisel, of Warsaw Missouri, with Bartlett, TN wheelman Anthony Nicholson remaining in a heated battle rounding out the top-five in the season standings.

Friday, July 23rd Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Classes scheduled to compete: Tony Stewart’s Flo Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One, Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, Lucas Oil POWRi RaceSaver Super Sprints.

Saturday, July 24th Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Classes scheduled to compete: Tony Stewart’s Flo Racing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One, Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, Lucas Oil POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, and Midwest Mods.

Full speedway details can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.