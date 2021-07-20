Close Points Battles Highlight Action at Huset’s Speedway Entering Nordstrom’s Automotive Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 19, 2021) – All three championship battles at Huset’s Speedway are within 25 points heading into Nordstrom’s Automotive Night this Sunday.

Justin Henderson, who is tied for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig lead with four feature victories, owns a 25-point advantage over Carson McCarl in the championship standings. While Henderson won his second straight race last Sunday, McCarl salvaged the night by charging from 22 nd to eighth in the A Main after getting upside down in his heat race.

Cory Yeigh has a 24-point advantage over Matt Steuerwald in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings thanks to a division-leading four wins and eight top fives in nine races.

The closest race is in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division as Dusty Ballenger holds onto the top spot by only six points over Shane Fick. Brandon Bosma is 10 points behind Ballenger and Lee Goos Jr. is 17 points out of the top spot.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division has also welcomed the most feature winners into Victory Lane this season with eight drivers in nine races. Goos Jr. is the only racer to post multiple victories.

This Sunday the pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old and free to children 12-years-old and younger. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Austin McCarl – 4 (May 9, May 30, June 13 and June 20); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18); and Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Nordstrom’s Automotive Night featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

