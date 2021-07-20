Friday Nights Race Cancelled Due to Dixie Fire

By Troy Hennig

(July 19, 2021)… A vigorous night of burning by the Dixie Fire prompted new evacuation orders in certain parts of Butte County. As of Monday morning, it was reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection that the wildfire’s area is 30,074 acres, or 47 square miles. That was up from 18,702 acres on Sunday evening. Burning to the southeast, the fire has jumped Highway 70 south of Belden.

With this Fire only 15 percent contained, the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds has been hosting hundreds of fire fighters, so they get some much-needed rest and food. The Fairgrounds is also used as a spot to bring/store all the heavy equipment needed to fight this on-going fire. The safety of those in need and the use of the entire fairgrounds is the most important thing going forward.

With that said, and consulting with the Fairgrounds, the July 23rd race scheduled for this Friday night, called Summer Nationals a tribute to Chico, is going to be cancelled. “Our thoughts are with the people effected by this fire and the brave men and women who are on the front lines trying to get this under control,” said track manager Dennis Gage.

For those fans who already purchased tickets online, eventsprout does not have a refund option, but you can use those tickets at full value for any future event at Silver Dollar Speedway.

As of today, the next motorsports event is two individual nights of Monster Trucks on August 13 and 14. Tickets and event information are on our website or Facebook pages.

The next scheduled auto race at Silver Dollar Speedway is on Aug 20th and in tribute to Tyler Wolf.