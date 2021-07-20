Justyn Cox Picks Up Win at Sunset Speedway and Second Overall in Speedweek Northwest Points

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justyn Cox spent the last week racing with Doug Rutz during Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. During the Five race slate, Cox picked up one win, and three second place finishes en route to a second-place finish in the overall Speedweek points.

“It was great to get the chance to work with Doug Rutz and his team for the first time in over a year with all of the mandates and closures we dealt with,” Justyn Cox said. “We picked up pretty quick and had a lot of speed all week long. It was a really fun week of racing, and I have to thank Doug and everyone who made it possible.”

Last Monday night the weeklong festivities kicked off with Coos Bay Speedway playing host to the opener. Timing the Richmond Engines backed entry in second fastest in time trials, Cox would charge from sixth to finish second in his heat race.

Moving into the Dash based on nightly points, Cox would power his way from third to pick up the win and put himself on the pole for the first feature of the week.

Using the low side of the speedway, Cox would pace the field for the first six laps until the caution would wave and bunch the field back up. While Cox used the bottom behind him drivers were making the high side work, and Cox wouldn’t learn that until the race resumed and he got passed for the lead.

Getting to the top, Cox would chase after Corey Day before settling for his first second place finish of the week.

Tuesday night the series traveled to Lebanon, OR where Willamette Speedway took center stage for the second of five stops. Picking up fast time honors for the second night in a row, Cox would finish fourth in his heat race before finishing fourth in the Dash.

Taking the green flag from the fourth spot in the feature, Cox would quickly jump into second as he chased after Colby Copeland. As rubber would start to go down on the speedway, Cox would continue to flank Copeland as he waited for an opening, but Copeland would hit all of his marks on this night and Cox would bring home another second-place finish.

Traveling to Banks, OR on Wednesday night, Cox would time the Rutz Racing machine in eighth fastest at Sunset Speedway and find himself in the second row of his heat race.

Racing his way to the win, Cox would line up on the pole of the Dash where he would go on to win that as well. Leading the field to green, Cox would not be denied on this night. Keeping the No. 8r machine glued to the bottom, Cox would super smooth as led all 30-laps and picked up his first win of the week with Thursday night being a scheduled off day.

Cottage Grove Speedway would be the sight of the two-night finale to Speedweek Northwest, and on Friday night, Cox would time in third quickest in his qualifying flight which put him sixth overall.

Going from fifth to first in his heat, Cox would again move into the Dash where a fifth-place finish lined him up in the third row of the feature event.

Getting off to a bit of a sluggish start in the feature, Cox quickly knew his car was a little off on this night. Getting out of shape while running in the Top-Five, Cox would hang on to finish ninth, which set him back in points heading into Saturday night’s finale.

Earning quick time honors to get the fifth and final night underway, Cox’s fourth place finish would again lock him into his fifth Dash of the week. Finishing third, Cox would line up in the second row of the final 30-lap feature of Speedweek Northwest.

On the slick Cottage Grove Speedway surface, Cox would make his way into second as he again found himself chasing after Colby Copeland. As laps clicked off, rubber would again start to go down on the speedway.

With passing becoming difficult with the rubber down, Cox would cap his night off with a second place finish which also netted him second overall in Speedweek points.

“Big thanks to Doug and Kathy Rutz, Jim Richmond, Rodney Tiner, Jr, and my fiancé for all of their help and support,” Cox said. “It is a fun week, but it is also a lot of work, and I am really thankful for the opportunity to work with some great people.”

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Berry Lumber, Michael David Winery, Five Window Beer Company, MDW Sports, Cranked Naturals, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, College Cyclery, Arai, Racing Optics, All American Powder Coating, VSR, , Tim's Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Don Ott Racing Engines, and Richmond Engines for their support in 2021!

ON TAP: Cox will be back in the C&M Motorsports entry on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

