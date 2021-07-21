Shawn Jones Storms to Third Hunt Wingless Series Win of the Year

PETERSEN MEDIA

Stockton, CA- Sean Jones put on quite a show on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway as he rode the cushion around the ¼ mile bullring and claimed his third win of the 2021 season.

Leading the field to green was Daniel Whitley who jumped out to the early lead and worked the bottom of the speedway with Cody Fendley and Tim Sherman, Jr in tow.

The race’s third lap saw second running Fendley slip off the edge of the racing surface and surrender the second position to Sherman as the yellow flag flew.

As Whitley and Sherman used the bottom of the speedway, behind them Sean Jones was working the thick Placerville Speedway cushion to perfection as he would jump into second on the fifth lap.

While Whitley continued to work the low side of the speedway, Jones continued to pound the top and it worked out as he raced into the lead on the 16th lap.

With Jones out front and pulling away, Whitley would continue to run second with Sherman running third as the battle behind the lead trio heated up with the likes of Dylan Bloomfield, Shawn Arriaga, and Shane Hopkins.

When the checkered flag was displayed to the field, it was Jones racing to the win over Whitley, Sherman, Jr, 18th starting Bloomfield, and Arriaga rounding out the Top-5.

A total of 33-cars checked in to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night, and it was Jones getting the night kicked off in style by earning the Ashely Van Den Berg Home Loans Fast Time Award.

Jake Morgan was victorious in Benic Enterprises Heat Race No.1, Fendley won Brown and Miller Heat Race No. 2, Whitley took top honors in King Racing Products Heat No.3, and Kevin Box won Santomauro Racing Products Heat No. 4.

Marcus Hardina won the ‘B’ Main event and transferred to the A along with Bloomfield, Jarrett Soares, and Dylan Newberry.

Dylan Bloomfield was the Santomauro Racing Products Hard Charger by way of his 18th-4th effort, as Braidon Moniz was the TDS Hard Luck Award Winner.

Finishing 15th in the feature event and earning the BR Motorsports Award was Bob Newberry.

A MAIN RESULTS

1. Shawn Jones #14

2. Daniel Whitley #6K

3. Tim Sherman Jr. #1JR

4. Dylan Bloomfield #32

5. Shawn Arriaga #56

6. Heath Holdsclaw #33

7. Cody Fendley #9

8. Shane Hopkins #51

9. Marcus Hardina #21X

10. Nathan Schank #1S

11. Kevin Box #2

12. Cameron Martin #11

13. Brent Steck #2STX

14. Dylan Newberry #63

15. Bob Newberry #36

16. Jarrett Soares #12

17. Scott Clough #60

18. Bradley Terrell #3T

19. Jake Morgan #17

20. Braidon Moniz #22JR

ON TAP: The Hunt Wingless Series gets right back to action this Saturday night at Merced Speedway.

WINNERS: Jake Morgan (April 3rd Placerville Speedway), Shawn Jones (April 17th Petaluma Speedway), Bradley Terrell (May 15th Merced Speedway), Jake Morgan (May 22nd Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn Jones (July 3rd Stockton Dirt Track), Shawn jones (July 17th Placerville Speedway).

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with the series by liking us at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/ or clicking over to the new www.huntwingless.com.

JOE HUNT MAGNETOS WINGLESS SERIES- Joe Hunt Magnetos’ Roger Gleeson brought the traveling concept to non-wing sprint cars by popular demand in 2010. Over the years, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Sprint Car Series has ran a limited schedule at select tracks around the state. After running under the leadership of Prentice Motorsports Group and Glad Enterprises from 2016-2018, 2019 saw Gleeson come back aboard. 2021 the series will be in action on 13 occasions as they visit five different Northern California venues.