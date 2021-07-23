3M Night at Knoxville Raceway

From Knoxville Raceway

3M Night returns to Knoxville Raceway this Saturday night, featuring winged 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprints!

3M WILL be passing out the popular “goody bags” tp the first 1500 fans with a paid adult ticket. Bag distribution will begin at 5:30pm. Please be patient in line.

Everything you need to know for 3M Race Night:

Pit Gates Open – 4pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Sprint Car Hot Laps Begin: 7pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Teens – $10; children 12 and under FREE

Pit Passes – $30

Classes: 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprints

Pits will be open following all on track racing

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed

One UNOPENED, non-alcoholic beverage can be brought inside the gates.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com or on the DIRTVision streaming app.

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.

Remember, if you are NOT feeling well or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID, please choose another weekend to join us.