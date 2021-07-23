Meseraull and Crum Win at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 22, 2021) —

Meseraull drove up from fourth starting position for the victory over Ryan Broughton, Ricky Peterson, Critter Malone, and NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman in his first winged sprint car start.

Crum also started fourth in the midget car feature, topping former USAC National Midget Car Champion Russ Gamester for the victory. Chett Gehrke, Bryan Stanfill, and Billy Lawless rounded out the top five.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 55-Alex Bowman, 11.455[2]

2. 2-Ricky Peterson, 11.756[3]

3. 73-Scotty Thiel, 11.807[5]

4. 7-Critter Malone, 11.831[6]

5. 71M-Caden Englehart, 11.855[8]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley, 11.978[4]

7. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 12.069[1]

8. 6P-Chris Phillips, 12.073[7]

Qualifying 2

1. 71-Cale Stinson, 11.626[1]

2. 7M-Geoff Dodge, 11.735[5]

3. 00-Thomas Meseraull, 11.796[3]

4. 22-Ryan Broughton, 11.852[2]

5. 55M-McKenna Haase, 11.875[6]

6. 44-Cory Bruns, 11.922[7]

7. 27-Justin Adams, 12.229[4]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 73-Scotty Thiel[2]

2. 7-Critter Malone[1]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[3]

4. 55-Alex Bowman[4]

5. 71M-Caden Englehart[5]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

7. 59-Bryan Nuckles[7]

8. 6P-Chris Phillips[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 00-Thomas Meseraull[2]

2. 22-Ryan Broughton[1]

3. 55M-McKenna Haase[5]

4. 7M-Geoff Dodge[3]

5. 27-Justin Adams[7]

6. 71-Cale Stinson[4]

7. 44-Cory Bruns[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 00-Thomas Meseraull[4]

2. 22-Ryan Broughton[6]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]

4. 7-Critter Malone[5]

5. 55-Alex Bowman[2]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[11]

7. 55M-McKenna Haase[8]

8. 44-Cory Bruns[14]

9. 59-Bryan Nuckles[13]

10. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]

11. 71M-Caden Englehart[9]

12. 6P-Chris Phillips[15]

13. 71-Cale Stinson[12]

14. 7M-Geoff Dodge[3]

15. 27-Justin Adams[10]

Midget Cars

Qualifying

1. 1NZ-Hayden Williams, 13.044[6]

2. 75AU-Bryan Stanfill, 13.296[2]

3. 26-Chance Crum, 13.429[4]

4. 46-Russ Gamester, 13.587[1]

5. 38-Jordan Calendine, 13.863[5]

6. 97-Jim Jones, 15.019[3]

Qualifying 2

1. 10-Chett Gehrke, 13.514[1]

2. 17L-Billy Lawless, 13.522[5]

3. 11C-Glenn Waterland, 13.635[6]

4. 4K-Kayla Roell, 13.649[4]

5. 21D-Justin Dickerson, 13.684[3]

6. 25-Kameron Gladish, 14.549[2]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 46-Russ Gamester[1]

2. 26-Chance Crum[2]

3. 38-Jordan Calendine[5]

4. 97-Jim Jones[6]

5. 75AU-Bryan Stanfill[3]

6. 1NZ-Hayden Williams[4]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Chett Gehrke[4]

2. 4K-Kayla Roell[1]

3. 17L-Billy Lawless[3]

4. 21D-Justin Dickerson[5]

5. 11C-Glenn Waterland[2]

6. 25-Kameron Gladish[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 26-Chance Crum[4]

2. 46-Russ Gamester[1]

3. 10-Chett Gehrke[3]

4. 75AU-Bryan Stanfill[9]

5. 17L-Billy Lawless[6]

6. 11C-Glenn Waterland[10]

7. 21D-Justin Dickerson[8]

8. 38-Jordan Calendine[5]

9. 25-Kameron Gladish[12]

10. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]

11. 97-Jim Jones[7]