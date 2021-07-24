Goetz Wins Opening Night of Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wa. (July 23, 2021) – Night one of the 2021 Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals saw Chase Goetz take his second victory of the year in 360 competition at the track and lock himself into the front few rows of tomorrow’s $10,000 to win feature, with Cam Smith, Garen Linder and Trey Starks joining him as lock ins.

Linder opened the 25 lap 360 main by leading the first 12 laps with Goetz keeping him in close contact. As the pair entered slower traffic, Goetz made his move, executing a perfect slidejob in turn two to take the lead on lap thirteen. While Goetz would assert his lead, the race for second got wild, with Linder first holding the spot before Trey Starks imitated the Kamikaze Kid and threw a huge slider on him on turn three of lap 14. The pair made contact but somehow managed to keep going, with Linder losing second to Cam Smith and Starks sliding back to sixth. Smith would pursue Goetz, but Chase kept up his torrid pace and collected the win in his family owned car ahead of Smith, Linder and Starks who managed to rally back up the field. Those four lock into the front few rows of tomorrow’s nights $10,000 finale’. Linder, Colton Heath and Max Mittry won the heat races with Smith setting quick time.

Alex Peck took his second win at Skagit Speedway in the NW Focus Midgets. Similar to his first win on June 12th, Peck led all twenty five laps of the main event, expertly moving through lapped traffic to hold off Nick Evans and Jared Peterson for the win. Peck also set quick time. Heat winners were Michael Vollbrecht, Jeff Westergard and Alden Ostrom.

Opening night of the 2021 Tuner Nationals went to Howard Vos. The veteran racer took over the lead on lap five and rode through the middle of the track to go on to the win ahead of Roger Burt and Mike Macpherson. Burt grabbed a heat race win as did Clint Meins.

Budweiser 360 Sprints

Fast Time – Cam Smith 11.387

Heat 1 – Garen Linder

Heat 2 – Colton Heath

Heat 3 – Max Mittry

Main – Chase Goetz, Cam Smith, Garen Linder, Trey Starks, Jason Solwold, Colton Heath, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Justin Youngquist, Tyler Thompson, Max Mittry, Luke Didiuk, Bailey Sucich, Eric Fisher, Steve Parker, Ashleigh Johnson, Brett McGhie, Chris Bullock, Cody Anderlini, Alex Hantel, Theron Smith

Lap Leaders – Linder 1-12 Goetz 13-25

NW Focus Midgets

Fast Time – Alex Peck 14.741

Heat 1 – Michael Vollbrecht

Heat 2 – Jeff Westergard

Heat 3 – Alden Ostrom

Main – Alex Peck, Nick Evans, Jared Peterson, Garrett Thomas, Nik Larson, Levi Harless, Michael Vollbrecht, Jesse Munn, Alden Ostrom, Ashley Thompson, Todd Hartmann, Brian Holmkvist, Michael Hodel, Kyle Hanson, Chris Foster, Katie Jackson, Brian Aune, Tyler West, David Mills, Jamee Gardner, Jeff Westergard, Travis Jacobson

Lap Leaders – Peck 1-25

Outlaw Tuners

Heat 1 – Roger Burt

Heat 2 – Clint Meins

Main – Howard Vos, Roger Burt, Mike Macpherson, Jeremy Swann, Clint Meins, Ayuka Carlson, Brent Shetler, Jon Edwards, Colin Sims, Tricia Michelson, Max Sanford, David Dykstra, Raven Skaugrud, Brit Suttles, Brian Michelson

Lap Leaders – Sims 1-4 Vos 5-17