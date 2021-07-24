Grant Outruns the Field and the Weather at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (July 24, 2021) — Justin Grant was able to move his way through the field and take the lead in time before rain began to fall during the second round of Indiana Sprint Week Saturday night at Kokomo Speedway to pick up the feature victory. Grant was in the lead when the skies opened up after 18 laps were complete, forcing USAC officials to call the race complete. Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr, C.J. Leary, and Tanner Thorson rounded out the top five.
Indiana Sprint Week
USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Feature (18 Laps):
1. 4-Justin Grant
2. 69-Brady Bacon
3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. 77M C.J. Leary
5. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson
6. 3R-Kyle Cummins
7. 19-Chris Windom
8. 14-Jadon Rogers
9. 12-Robert Ballou
10. 5-Logan Seavey
11. 74x-Shane Cottle
12. 29-Brent Beauchamp
13. 21AZ-Jake Swanson
14. 22-Chase Johnson
15. 71P-Cannon McIntosh
16. 4x-Braydon Cromwell
17. 39BC-Cole Bodine
18. 2-Thomas Meseraull
19. 77s-Stevie Sussex
20. 79BT-Max Guilford
21. 61M-Brady Short
22. 5M-Jason McDougal
23. 28-Brandon Mattox