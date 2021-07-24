Grant Outruns the Field and the Weather at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (July 24, 2021) — Justin Grant was able to move his way through the field and take the lead in time before rain began to fall during the second round of Indiana Sprint Week Saturday night at Kokomo Speedway to pick up the feature victory. Grant was in the lead when the skies opened up after 18 laps were complete, forcing USAC officials to call the race complete. Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr, C.J. Leary, and Tanner Thorson rounded out the top five.

Indiana Sprint Week

USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Feature (18 Laps):

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 69-Brady Bacon

3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. 77M C.J. Leary

5. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson

6. 3R-Kyle Cummins

7. 19-Chris Windom

8. 14-Jadon Rogers

9. 12-Robert Ballou

10. 5-Logan Seavey

11. 74x-Shane Cottle

12. 29-Brent Beauchamp

13. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

14. 22-Chase Johnson

15. 71P-Cannon McIntosh

16. 4x-Braydon Cromwell

17. 39BC-Cole Bodine

18. 2-Thomas Meseraull

19. 77s-Stevie Sussex

20. 79BT-Max Guilford

21. 61M-Brady Short

22. 5M-Jason McDougal

23. 28-Brandon Mattox