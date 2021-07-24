Marks Wins Summer Nationals Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (July 24, 2021) — Brent Marks picked up a win for the “home team” Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway during Saturday’s Summer Nationals finale with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania, passed Donny Schatz for the lead and held off Friday’s feature winner at Williams Grove, Sheldon Haudenschild for the victory. Haudenschild held on for second with Schatz, Carosn Macedo, and Lance Dewease rounding out the top five.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Feature:
1. 19-Brent Marks
2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
3. 15-Donny Schatz
4. 41-Carson Macedo
5. 69K-Lance Dewease
6. 39M-Anthony Macri
7. 9-James McFadden
8. 2-David Gravel
9. 83-Aaron Reutzel
10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
11. 49-Brad Sweet
12. 1S-Logan Schuchart
13. 11K-Kraig Kinser
14. 48-Danny Dietrich
15. 27-Devon Borden
16. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr.
17. 5C-Dylan Cisney
18. 11-TJ Stutts
19. 67-Justin Whittall
20. 51-Freddie Rahmer
21. 2C-Wayne Johnson
22. 1W-Aaron Bollinger
23. 27S-Alan Krimes
24. 5-Tyler Ross
25. 44-Dylan Norris