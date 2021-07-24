Marks Wins Summer Nationals Feature at Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (July 24, 2021) — Brent Marks picked up a win for the “home team” Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway during Saturday’s Summer Nationals finale with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Marks, from Myerstown, Pennsylvania, passed Donny Schatz for the lead and held off Friday’s feature winner at Williams Grove, Sheldon Haudenschild for the victory. Haudenschild held on for second with Schatz, Carosn Macedo, and Lance Dewease rounding out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Feature:

1. 19-Brent Marks

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

3. 15-Donny Schatz

4. 41-Carson Macedo

5. 69K-Lance Dewease

6. 39M-Anthony Macri

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 2-David Gravel

9. 83-Aaron Reutzel

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

11. 49-Brad Sweet

12. 1S-Logan Schuchart

13. 11K-Kraig Kinser

14. 48-Danny Dietrich

15. 27-Devon Borden

16. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr.

17. 5C-Dylan Cisney

18. 11-TJ Stutts

19. 67-Justin Whittall

20. 51-Freddie Rahmer

21. 2C-Wayne Johnson

22. 1W-Aaron Bollinger

23. 27S-Alan Krimes

24. 5-Tyler Ross

25. 44-Dylan Norris