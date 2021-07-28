Don and Mel Kenyon Classic set for Saturday

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Before the rains came to Anderson Speedway during the Glen Niebel Classic on July 10th, the casual observer might have confused the first unlimited Midget race on the high banks in 10 years for a Day Transportation Kenyon Midget show. Kody Swanson found himself surrounded by Kenyon Midget Alumni and current drivers. Swanson was the only driver entered in the event who hadn’t spent time racing in the Kenyon Midgets.

2015 Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Series driving champion Kyle O’Gara won the rain shorted event with Swanson coming home in second place. Nick Hamilton and the winner of the last unlimited midget race at Anderson Dalton Armstrong were the only other two drivers to lead the event.

The 5th Annual Don and Mel Kenyon Classic is set to showcase the current crop of Kenyon Midget aces in a 75-lap duel. The Don and Mel Kenyon Classic is the series premier event featuring both the longest race and the highest purse.

Two previous winners of the event are on tap to attempt to be the first to become a two-time winner, Trey Osborne and Dameron Taylor. Osborne won the inaugural show in 2017 while Taylor picked up the victory in 2018.

Ayrton Houk is currently riding a wave of success in 2021 winning 3 of the four events contested to date. Before the rains forced postponement of the race on July 10, Houk set fast time in qualifying just 0.028 seconds off the track record.

Houk will be joined by a group of drivers who have visited Anderson Speedway’s Victory Lane. Taylor tops the list with 12 wins followed by Kameron Gladish with 4 victories, Osbornes and Colin Grissom each have three wins, Clayton Gaines has two and Logan Huggler has one.

In addition to the largest purse of the season, if the Pole sitter (before any inversion) chooses to start the 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic from the tail and wins the race he will earn a $500 bonus from the Scudder Performance Award program.

The Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic will be joined by the CB Fabricating & Tin Plate Fine Foods Non-wing Sprint Cars 125 as well as the Thunder Roadsters and Baby Grands. Practice will begin at 4:00 with qualifying at 5:30 and Racing at 7:30.