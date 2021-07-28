USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES RETURNS TO SELINSGROVE SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway and the Indianapolis-based United States Auto Club (USAC) will present the Second Annual Bill Holland Classic for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8!

Joining the Silver Crown cars will be the East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars for a spectacular wingless sprint car doubleheader. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.

In what will be only their second-ever appearance at the famed Snyder County oval, the Silver Crown Champ cars will be featured in a 75-lap race that will not only honor the memory of the late Hall-of-Fame driver Bill Holland but also commemorate the speedway’s historic 75th anniversary season.

Holland, of Philadelphia, won the first race at Selinsgrove Speedway on July 20, 1946, and went on to win the 1949 Indianapolis 500. Although Holland never won a race with USAC, his career was legendary in AAA competition, the predecessor to the formation of USAC in 1955. He died in 1984 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease and was inducted posthumously into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2005.

The elite Silver Crown Champ Car Series drivers will race for $8,075 to win and the beautiful Holland Classic trophy out of the $33,000 purse.

In last year’s inaugural race, Shane “The Throttle” Cottle of Kansas, Ill., made a thrilling last-lap pass for the lead and win after having to restart the race at the rear of the field on lap 30 due to a flat tire! Cottle took the prestigious win over CJ Leary of Greenfield, Ind.

The East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars will make their third and final appearance of the season in a 20-lap main event.

Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Okla., won the track’s first-ever wingless 360 sprint car race in last year’s show over Steve Drevicki of Reading.

Wingless 360 sprint car races this year have been won by Alex Bright of Collegeville and Briggs Danner of Allentown.

Earlier this season on June 17, the USAC National Sprint Car Series made its first appearance at Selinsgrove Speedway in 50 years with Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., taking the 30-lap wingless 410 sprint car win.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021:

RACING:

USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars

USAC East Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars

GATES: 4PM

QUALIFYING: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under Free GA

Grandstand Reserved Seats Add $2

Pit Passes: $40