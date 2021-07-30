ALL-CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND UP NEXT FOR KOT AND AST

By Tommy Goudge

(July 29, 2021) – The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder series and Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s are both set to race on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at Humberstone Speedway’s All-Canadian Championship weekend. The two Sprint Car tours anchor the first two days of the 62nd edition of All-Canadian weekend at the 1/3 mile oval. The track is located on Highway 3 near Port Colborne, Ontario, and 15 minutes west of Fort Erie.

Jordan Poirier won the lone 360 Sprint Car race held at Humberstone in 2020 and leads the Knights of Thunder standings heading into the weekend. Jim Huppunen, Mack DeMan, Josh Hansen, and Cory Turner make up the remainder of the KoT top five thanks to strong starts to their seasons. All three Crate Sprint Car winners from Humberstone’s 2020 AST events – Jacob Dykstra, Josh Hansen, and Liam Martin – will be in the KoT 360 field this weekend, with Dykstra doing double duty. Dykstra leads the AST standings heading into the weekend, followed by Lucas Smith, Nick Sheridan, Jesse Costa, and Steven Beckett.

GUEST STARS IN STYRES CAR

Nick Sheridan made his 360 Sprint Car debut in the Glenn Styres Racing 0 car earlier this season, and two more drivers will have their chance behind the wheel of that notable ride this weekend. Big Block Modified star Mat Williamson will drive the car on Friday, while three-time Ohsweken Speedway Crate Sprint Car feature winner Lucas Smith will drive it on Saturday. Williamson, the only Canadian ever to claim the Super DIRTcar Series championship, is from nearby St. Catharines, Ontario and has plenty of laps at Humberstone – but none with a wing over his head. Smith too has Humberstone experience, and turned heads in the AST opener at Merrittville by driving from 14th to nearly steal a feature win from Jacob Dykstra.

EXTRA CASH FOR AST WINNERS

The winner’s share of the Action Sprint Tour purse will be upped to $1,500 for both Humberstone races this weekend thanks to Sundance Restaurant Services. Visit the Sundance website at www.sundancepressurecleaning.com

KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SCHEDULE UPDATE

Officials from the Knights of Thunder series and Brighton Speedway have worked to add a date for the 360 Sprint Cars at the Northumberland County oval following two July rainouts; the series will head to Brighton on Saturday, August 21 for a third try at getting Sprint Cars back on the Brighton track for the first time since 2019. The event will serve as a tune-up for Labour Day Classic weekend at Brighton when both the Knights of Thunder and Action Sprint Tour will be in action.

TICKETS

75% spectator capacity is permitted at this event under Step Three of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen. Free camping is also available at the track all weekend, with live music following the races each night. Visit www.humberstonespeedway.ca for more information.

LIVE BROADCAST

GForceTV will have a free live broadcast from Humberstone on Friday night. Eight cameras will be in place to make sure that the broadcast is the next-best thing to being there! Visit www.gforcetv.net to catch all the action.

About the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series: Founded in 2021, the Knights of Thunder series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2021 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Stoneridge Specialty Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet, and EPIC Racewear. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

About the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s: Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour is a traveling Winged Crate Sprint Car Series based in Ontario, Canada. Action Sprint Tour cars are powered by GM 602 crate engines modified specifically to fit a Sprint Car chassis. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. The 2021 Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.

JULY 24 EVENT INFO

WHAT:

“62nd All-Canadian Championship Weekend”

Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series – 2021 Season Rounds 2 & 3

Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series – 2021 Season Rounds 2 & 3

WHEN:

Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, 2021

WHERE:

Humberstone Speedway

1716 Main St E

Port Colborne ON L3K 5V3

www.humberstonespeedway.ca