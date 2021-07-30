Weiler Night with the All-Star Circuit of Champions

From Knoxville Raceway

We’re kicking off three big weeks of racing this Saturday with Weiler Night with the FLORacing All-Star Circuit of Champions!

Last year, nearly 100 cars entered this event, between 410 and 360 winged competition!

Everything you need to know for Weiler Night with the FLORacing All-Star Circuit of Champions:

Pit Gates Open – 3pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Sprint Car Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $20; Teens – $15; children 12 and under FREE

Pit Passes – $30

Classes: 410 and 360 winged sprint cars

Pits will be open following all on track racing

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed

One UNOPENED, non-alcoholic beverage can be brought inside the gates.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on FLORacing.com or the FLO Sports App.

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.

Remember, if you are NOT feeling well or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID, please choose another weekend to join us.