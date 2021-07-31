Madsen Storms From Mid-Pack to Win All Star Feature at 34 Raceway

From Tyler Altmeyer

BURLINGTON, Iowa (July 30, 2021) – It was a long way to the top for the “Madman” Kerry Madsen, but the open wheel veteran out of Knoxville, Iowa, via New South Wales, Australia, made it look effortless on Friday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, ultimately charging ahead nine spots to secure his place in FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane. The triumph, Madsen’s first of the season with the Series and tenth overall, scored the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing wheelman a $6,000 payday, holding off a late advancement by Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney.

The nine-spot rally also secured Madsen the evening’s Hard Charger Award for advancing the most feature positions.

“I just want to thank everyone at Tony Stewart Racing for the opportunity. It’s been such a pleasure to drive this thing,” Kerry Madsen said, driver of the Rush Truck Centers/Advance Auto Parts/Ford Performance/Curb Records/Sage Fruit/No. 14 sprint car. “The guys work their butts off and give me a fast race car every night. This Ford Performance 410 is unbelievable. I just really love racing it.”

Despite starting from the inside of row five, Madsen made his presence known rather quickly, utilizing the very bottom of the speedway to power his way to third by lap seven. Continuing his march on the bottom, Madsen eventually maneuvered his way to second, sneaking by Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Spencer Bayston on lap 14. Meanwhile, the “Northpole Nightmare” Bill Balog held down the fort, leading the way from the pole position while focusing on 34 Raceway’s outer edge.

Despite Balog’s attempt to outrun his fellow frontrunners, his momentum on the cushion was no match for Madsen’s smoothness on the bottom. Lap after lap, Madsen chopped away at Balog’s lead, closing the gap to just a car length by lap 18, then pulling even with the B Squared Motorsports entry the following circuit. By the completion of lap 20, Madsen was the new man in charge, using the exit of turn four to propel himself beyond Balog’s No. 17B.

Tyler Courtney, who followed Madsen passed Balog on lap 22, did his best to dethrone the former Knoxville Raceway track champion, but even with lapped traffic on his side, and a pair of lap 26 cautions keeping the field bunched, the Indianapolis, Indiana-native was no match for the Tony Stewart Racing veteran.

Courtney did manage to slip by briefly, but Madsen immediately reclaimed the position, turning back underneath the NOS Turbo No. 7BC.

“When he slipped by me, I was able to turn back underneath him. I felt like once we got going and I was able to hit my marks, I was fine,” Madsen continued. “I just can’t’ thank everyone enough. We’ll do what we can to do this again tomorrow night.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their Midwest showcase with a visit to the world-famous Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 31. The event, also featuring Knoxville’s competitive 360 sprint car class, will award a $7,000 payday. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson is the defending All Star Knoxville Raceway winner, outdriving a 13th-starting Rico Abreu and Fresno, California’s Gio Scelzi.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

34 Raceway

Burlington, Iowa

Friday, July 30, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 11-Spencer Bayston, 13.476[2]

2. 9T-Kasey Kahne, 13.587[11]

3. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.608[1]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.611[10]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.625[12]

6. 13-Justin Peck, 13.751[3]

7. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.757[6]

8. 14-Kerry Madsen, 13.840[17]

9. 4-Cap Henry, 13.857[14]

10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.878[21]

11. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.889[18]

12. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.894[4]

13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.917[8]

14. 55M-McKenna Haase, 13.965[9]

15. 47N-Marcus Dumesny, 13.970[7]

16. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 14.096[5]

17. 07-Skylar Gee, 14.139[13]

18. 5-Paul McMahan, 14.155[22]

19. 25-Austin McCarl, 14.165[20]

20. 7B-Ben Brown, 14.252[16]

21. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 14.278[23]

22. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.316[15]

23. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 14.683[19]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

5. 11-Spencer Bayston[4]

6. 25-Austin McCarl[7]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[8]

8. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 14-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

4. 9T-Kasey Kahne[4]

5. 07-Skylar Gee[6]

6. 55M-McKenna Haase[5]

7. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 13-Justin Peck[3]

5. 5-Paul McMahan[6]

6. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[7]

7. 47N-Marcus Dumesny[5]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

3. 11-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

6. 9T-Kasey Kahne[5]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[8]

8. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

FloRacing A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 14-Kerry Madsen[10]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

5. 11-Spencer Bayston[3]

6. 26-Cory Eliason[8]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

8. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

9. 5-Paul McMahan[15]

10. 13-Justin Peck[12]

11. 47N-Marcus Dumesny[19]

12. 9T-Kasey Kahne[6]

13. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[18]

14. 07-Skylar Gee[14]

15. 18T-Tanner Holmes[22]

16. 22-Riley Goodno[20]

17. 49-Josh Schneiderman[21]

18. 7B-Ben Brown[23]

19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

20. 24-Rico Abreu[9]

21. 55M-McKenna Haase[16]

22. 4-Cap Henry[11]

23. 25-Austin McCarl[17]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Andy Huston[2]

2. 50P-Harold Pohren[4]

3. 78-Dugan Thye[8]

4. 21X-Devin Wignall[5]

5. 41X-Jeff Wilke[6]

6. 83-Kurt Mueller[7]

7. 16-Dustin Clark[3]

8. 43J-Jaslyn Jones[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51J-Ryan Jamison[2]

2. 27-Cody Wehrle[4]

3. 9-Daniel Bergquist[1]

4. 7B-Nick Guernsey[6]

5. 29K-Dan Keltner[8]

6. 17J-Joey Laue[5]

7. 51-Aaron Ferch[3]

8. 41-Noah Samuel[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 51J-Ryan Jamison[2]

2. 9-Daniel Bergquist[4]

3. 21X-Devin Wignall[7]

4. 27-Cody Wehrle[5]

5. 29K-Dan Keltner[10]

6. 7B-Nick Guernsey[8]

7. 41-Noah Samuel[16]

8. 17J-Joey Laue[12]

9. 50P-Harold Pohren[3]

10. 83-Kurt Mueller[11]

11. 16-Dustin Clark[13]

12. 51-Aaron Ferch[14]

13. 43J-Jaslyn Jones[15]

14. 78-Dugan Thye[1]

15. 41X-Jeff Wilke[9]

16. 40-Andy Huston[6]