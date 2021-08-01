Black Pearl #101 Team Wins $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 31, 2021) — A flurry of activity on the final day (July 31) made the race for the Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship come down to the wire. In the end, the Black Pearl #101 sprint car team based in the Cincinnati, Ohio area brought in the most donations towards the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. McKenna Haase of Des Moines, Iowa will receive a $10,000 sponsorship for finishing second, and Robbie Kendall of Catonsville, Maryland finished third and will receive $5,000.

The contest brought in over $27,500 for the museum. “We had nine teams involved in the contest, and we’d like to thank them and their fans for their generous contributions to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum,” said Executive Director, Bob Baker. “Richard and Jennifer Marshall came up with this plan, and we really have them to thank as well! The way that race teams and their fans have been so generous has just exceeded our expectations. We can’t thank everyone enough for their contributions in preserving the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.”

The contest, first held in 2019, was open to any drivers and teams competing at Knoxville Raceway in either the 360 or 410 Knoxville Nationals. The driver or race team bringing the most donations through memberships or other means was awarded the $20,000, second $10,000 and third $5,000.

The Black Pearl #101 team headed the standings, ahead of Iowa’s McKenna Haase, Maryland’s Robbie Kendall, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, Iowa’s Carson McCarl, California’s Dominic Scelzi, Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease, Pennsylvania’s Logan Schuchart and Missouri’s Brian Brown.

The Black Pearl #101 sprint car team will be saluted during the Knoxville Nationals by Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation.

Other contests benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum are imminent as well…

On Saturday, August 14, the 2021 Elkhart Lake Metallic Blue Z51 Corvette now displayed in the front window will be given away! For information on that sweepstakes, visit www.WinAZ51Corvette.com!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!