Late pass nets Haddy MSA Angell Park Speedway triumph

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 1, 2021 – Twenty-nine year racing veteran Tim Haddy of Waupun used a late pass of 18-year-old third-year 360 Sprint Car driver Tyler Davis of Franklin to notch his first Akright Auto Parts of Sheboygan Falls Midwest Sprint Car Association A-main victory of the 2021 season in the 20-lap headliner at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The 19th MSA 360 Sprint Car Series racing event of the 2021 season featured a field of 23 cars in the series’ second appearance of the season at the historic Angell Park Speedway.

Tyler Davis, who was the evening’s fast qualifier, jumped into the lead of the 20-lap MSA main event in turn one of the opening lap from the pole position before a red flag was displayed for a seven-car incident along the backstretch involving Austin Hartmann of Sheboygan Falls, whose machine flipped on its side, Tony Wondra of Campbellsport, Justin Miller of Plymouth, Preston Ruh of Elkhart Lake, Tyler Brabant of Waupun, Bill Taylor of Boltonville and five-time MSA champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee.

After a complete restart, Tyler Davis again bolted into the lead and proceeded to build up a full straightaway lead over second starter Tim Haddy on the heavily rubbered-up track surface.

On lap 9, Davis began to encounter slower traffic on the one-lane track, which allowed Haddy to cut the gap significantly. Haddy stayed within Davis’ tire tracks until lap 19 when Davis slid high and Haddy pounced to take over the top spot.

MSA point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls, who started third, also moved underneath Davis on the final lap as Haddy went on to notch his 19th career MSA A-main victory.

Arenz came home second, Will Gerrits of Waupun, who started sixth, finished third, Tyler Davis placed an MSA career-best fourth and Jack Vanderboom of Dousman, who started fourth, finished fifth.

MSA heat race victories went to Will Gerrits, 2011 MSA champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove and Jack Vanderboom.

Tyler Davis earned fast qualifier honors with a top lap of 14.284 seconds around the historic third-mile clay oval.

The MSA will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 7 for Autograph Night at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through a diverse array of promotional strategies and methods, including press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design and book publishing services.

For more information on Pedal Down Promotions, email pedaldownpromotions@gmail.com, visit www.pedaldownpromo.com or call 920-323-7970.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Angel Park Speedway

Sun Prairie, Wis.

August 1, 2021

QUALIFYING

1, Tyler Davis 14.284 2, Tim Haddy 14.372 3, Lance Fassbender 14.491 4, Tyler Brabant 14.500 5, Will Gerrits 14.506 6, Alex Pokorski 14.558 7, Dylan Winkel 14.590 8, Austin Hartmann 14.596 9, Travis Arenz 14.604 10, Adam Miller 14.606 11, Jack Vanderboom 14.699 12, Preston Ruh 14.717 13, Ben Schmidt 14.730 14, Matt Rechek 14.731 15, Kurt Davis 14.740 16, Tony Wondra 14.760 17, Brandon Berth 14.762 18, Tyler Tischendorf 14.793 19, Bill Taylor 14.811 20, Doug Wondra 14.946 21, Katelyn Krebsbach 14.962 22, Blake Wondra 14.964 23, Justin Miller (no time).

HEAT 1

1, Will Gerrits 2, Dylan Winkel 3, Tim Haddy 4, Lance Fassbender 5, Preston Ruh 6, Austin Hartmann 7, Kurt Davis 8, Doug Wondra.

HEAT 2

1, Ben Schmidt 2, Travis Arenz 3, Matt Rechek 4, Adam Miller 5, Tyler Tischendorf 6, Tony Wondra 7, Justin Miller 8, Bill Taylor.

HEAT 3

1, Jack Vanderboom 2, Brandon Berth 3, Tyler Davis 4, Tyler Brabant 5, Alex Pokorski 6, Katelyn Krebsbach 7, Blake Wondra.

A MAIN

1, Tim Haddy 2, Travis Arenz 3, Will Gerrits 4, Tyler Davis 5, Brandon Berth 6, Ben Schmidt 7, Jack Vanderboom 8, Alex Pokorski 9, Adam Miller 10, Lance Fassbender 11, Katelyn Krebsbach 12, Doug Wondra 13, Tyler Brabant 14, Justin Miller 15, Blake Wondra 16, Bill Taylor 17, Tony Wondra 18, Dylan Winkel 19, Tyler Tischendorf 20, Preston Ruh 21, Matt Rechek 22, Austin Hartmann 23, Kurt Davis.