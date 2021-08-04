T.J. visits with Parker Price-Miller to discuss his sudden appointment to drive the Roth Motorsports 83 car for the Ironman 55 weekend and his upcoming Knoxville Nationals effort with legendary mechanic and car owner Guy Forbrook.
TJSlideways.com Podcast Featuring Parker Price-Miller
