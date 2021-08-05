Mark Forni Classic to dish out $5,000-to-win Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – August 4, 2021…We are pleased to announce that Saturday’s Winged 360 Sprint Car main event at Placerville Speedway will award $5,000 to the winner! The runner up in the feature will receive $2,500 and third place will earn $1,500. Thank you to Elk Grove Ford, Doug Veerkamp General Engineering and High Sierra Industries for their support of the 16th annual Mark Forni Classic.

In addition to the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars the Placerville bullring will also showcase the Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Dwarf Cars.

Adult tickets this Saturday August 7th cost $15 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13. Kids 6-11 cost $6 and those five and under are free. Grandstand seating is general admission, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-placerville-speedway-pts-race-14-the-forni-classic-tickets-placerville-8PQZ1Y or at the gate on race day. The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm.

Happy Hour with live music is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make the show our friends at Flo Racing will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of the Mark Forni Classic.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

