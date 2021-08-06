Allstar Performance Event List: August 6-8, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 6-8, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 6, 2021



Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club Eastern Midget Week Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Night Before the Ironman Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Night Before the Ironman Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Hattiesburg Speedway Hattisburg, MS United Sprint Car Series Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints King of the Wing Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA ASCS National Tour 360 Knoxville Nationals Lakeside Speedway Kansas City, KS USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH International Supermodified Association Ollie Silva Memorial Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance King of the Quarter Mile McLean County Speedway Underwood, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Patriot Sprint Tour River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association RPM Speedway Crandall, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series / USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Billy Kimmel Memorial

Saturday, August 7, 2021



105 Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints 34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars 35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Sprints on Dirt Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Rory Price Memorial Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Granite Sprint Car Series / Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Rory Price Memorial Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association Rory Price Memorial Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Ironman 55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Ironman 55 Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS United Sprint Car Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA ASCS National Tour 360 Knoxville Nationals Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown, PA USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club Eastern Midget Week Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Patriot Sprint Tour Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Memorial Race Midvale Speedway New Philadelphia, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints King of the Wing Series Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Natural Bridge Speedway Natural Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series $20,000 to Win Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association Founders Night Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Wiscasset Speedway Wiscasset, ME 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter Patriot 45

Sunday, August 8, 2021

