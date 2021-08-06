Allstar Performance Event List: August 6-8, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 6-8, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, August 6, 2021
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
|Bloomsburg, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
|Bloomsburg, PA
|USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club
|Eastern Midget Week
|Crawford County Speedway
|Dension, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dog Hollow Speedway
|Northern Cambria, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Night Before the Ironman
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|World of Outlaws
|Night Before the Ironman
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Hattiesburg Speedway
|Hattisburg, MS
|United Sprint Car Series
|Veterans Motorplex
|Greenbrier, TN
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|King of the Wing Series
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Lee USA Speedway
|Lee, NH
|International Supermodified Association
|Ollie Silva Memorial
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|King of the Quarter Mile
|McLean County Speedway
|Underwood, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trail-Way Speedway
|Hanover, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Motor Speedway
|Auburn, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Tri-City Motor Speedway
|Auburn, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Veterans Motorplex
|Greenbrier, TN
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series / USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Billy Kimmel Memorial
Saturday, August 7, 2021
|105 Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
|Belleville High Banks
|Belleville, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Sprints on Dirt
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Rory Price Memorial
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Granite Sprint Car Series / Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Rory Price Memorial
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Rory Price Memorial
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Ironman 55
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|World of Outlaws
|Ironman 55
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jackson Motor Speedway
|Byram, MS
|United Sprint Car Series
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|ASCS National Tour
|360 Knoxville Nationals
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway
|Newmanstown, PA
|USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club
|Eastern Midget Week
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, In
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Memorial Race
|Midvale Speedway
|New Philadelphia, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|Nashville, TN
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|King of the Wing Series
|Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
|Nashville, TN
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Natural Bridge Speedway
|Natural Bridge, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sunset Speedway Park
|Banks, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Sycamore Speedway
|Sycamore, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|Merlin, ONT
|Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|$20,000 to Win
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Founders Night
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Wiscasset Speedway
|Wiscasset, ME
|350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
|Patriot 45
Sunday, August 8, 2021
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Glen Ridge Motorsports Park
|Fultonville, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Hudson Speedway
|Hudson, NH
|NEMA Lites
|Hudson Speedway
|Hudson, NH
|NEMA Midget Car Series
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Midget Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Capitani Classic
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|WILROC
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Bill Holland Classic
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars