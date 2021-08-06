Allstar Performance Event List: August 6-8, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 6-8, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 6, 2021

Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club Eastern Midget Week
Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dog Hollow Speedway Northern Cambria, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Night Before the Ironman
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Night Before the Ironman
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Hattiesburg Speedway Hattisburg, MS United Sprint Car Series
Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints King of the Wing Series
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA ASCS National Tour 360 Knoxville Nationals
Lakeside Speedway Kansas City, KS USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH International Supermodified Association Ollie Silva Memorial
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance King of the Quarter Mile
McLean County Speedway Underwood, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Patriot Sprint Tour
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
Tri-City Motor Speedway Auburn, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Veterans Motorplex Greenbrier, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series / USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Billy Kimmel Memorial

Saturday, August 7, 2021

105 Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints
34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
Belleville High Banks Belleville, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Sprints on Dirt
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Rory Price Memorial
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Granite Sprint Car Series / Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Rory Price Memorial
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association Rory Price Memorial
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Ironman 55
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Ironman 55
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motor Speedway Byram, MS United Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA ASCS National Tour 360 Knoxville Nationals
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Newmanstown, PA USAC National Midget Car Series / American Racing Drivers Club Eastern Midget Week
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Patriot Sprint Tour
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Merced Speedway Merced, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Memorial Race
Midvale Speedway New Philadelphia, OH Midwest Supermodified Series
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints King of the Wing Series
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Natural Bridge Speedway Natural Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sunset Speedway Park Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series
Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series $20,000 to Win
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association Founders Night
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Wiscasset Speedway Wiscasset, ME 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter Patriot 45

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park Fultonville, NY Empire Super Sprints
Hudson Speedway Hudson, NH NEMA Lites
Hudson Speedway Hudson, NH NEMA Midget Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Midget Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Capitani Classic
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC WILROC
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA USAC Silver Crown Series Bill Holland Classic
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

 

