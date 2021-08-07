Heuerman and Horstman Win During Season Finale at Limaland

From Limaland Motorsports Park

LIMA, Ohio (August 6, 2021) — Limaland Motorsports Park wrapped up the 2021 season with the running of the traditional invitational races for the K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprint Invaders with #18 Todd Heuerman grabbing the NRA victory.

Kicking off the night was the 25 lap K&L Ready Mix NRA 360 Sprint Invader Invitational Race. On the initial start it was No. 49 Shawn Dancer and No. 1 Steve Niese leading the field to green. Dancer and No. 18 Todd Heuerman would make contact while racing into turns one and two with Dancer spinning and making heavy contact with the turn 2 wall with the back of the Dancer Logistics No. 49 Sprint Car. The hit was hard enough to rupture the fuel cell, and Dancer was assisted from the vehicle by the paramedics. No further information on Dancer’s condition was available at time of this story. It was a complete restart with Heuerman and No. 2 Kyle Sauder bringing the field to green. Heuerman took off with the lead and would only be slowed by another red flag on lap 14 for Niese getting upside down at the end of the backstretch. Niese would walk away under his own power from the crash. Also involved was the No. 24 of Kobe Allison, who was forced to head to the work area, but returned back to the track before the restart. When racing resumed, it was Heuerman dominating once again, and running away with the win, his first career victory at Limaland. Jared Horstman, Sauder, Zane Devault, and Noah Dunlap rounded out the top five.

K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, August 6, 2021

A-Main (25 Laps) [#]: 1. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[8]; 3. 2S-Kyle Sauder[4]; 4. 16B-Zane Devault[7]; 5. 37-Noah Dunlap[6]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison[5]; 7. 17H-Hud Horton[9]; 8. 1-Steve Niese[2]; 9. 49-Shawn Dancer[1]

King of the Quarter Mile- (10 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman; 2. 18-Todd Heuerman; 3. 24-Kobe Allison; 4. 16b-Zane Devault; 5. 2s-Kyle Sauder; 6. 17H-Hud Horton