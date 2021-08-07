Photo Gallery: 2021 360 Knoxville Nationals Friday Program ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery John Carney II (7), Tanner Carrick (83T), Seth Brahmer (13V), and Jeff Swindell (94) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Terry McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chris Martin (44) and Scott Bogucki (28) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) John Carney II (7), Tanner Carrick (83T), Seth Brahmer (13V), and Jeff Swindell (94) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skylar Prochaska (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson McCarl, Gio Scelzi, and Skylar Prochaska (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sawyer Phillips (3P) and Colby Copeland (5V) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (64), Josh Higday (35), and Clint Garner (40) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Late Pass Nets Win for Giovanni Scelzi During 360 Knoxville Nationals Prelmlinary Juhl Wins 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals B-Main Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals Reutzel Earns Pole Position for Nationals Finale Logan Schuchart Rebounds to Win “Hard Knox” Feature 360 Knoxville NationalsAmerican Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery