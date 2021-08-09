Huset’s Speedway Preparing for Five Star-Studded Events in August and September

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 9, 2021) – Five marquee events remain this season at Huset’s Speedway.

The high-banked oval is dormant this week in preparation for the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Aug. 22 for the Bin Buster Bash presented by Pioneer Seed. The event also features the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

August wraps up with the Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night on Aug. 29. It features the three premier divisions – Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – along with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association.

The C & B Power Series Nationals kicks off the final month of the season at Huset’s Speedway with a doubleheader on Sept. 5-6. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series event pays $10,000 to win the finale.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets Series and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars invade the oval Sept. 10-12 for the inaugural USAC Nationals, which showcases $20,000-to-win features during the final night.

The last event of the season at Huset’s Speedway is the Cheater’s Day tripleheader, which runs Sept. 24-26. Tri-State Late Models take part during the opening night before the final two rounds encompass the NOSA Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Tickets for the events can be purchased online by visiting http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 22 for the Bin Buster Bash presented by Pioneer Seed featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.