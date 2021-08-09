Justin Henderson Leads Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 9, 2021) — A solid weekend in Knoxville has Tea, South Dakota’s Justin Henderson atop the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings headed into Monday night’s $21,000 to win Sage Fruit “Front Row Challenge” at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.

Henderson’s lead is just one point over California’s Shane Golobic. California’s Cory Eliason is third, followed by Californian Gio Scelzi and Indiana’s Tyler Courtney. Missouri’s Brian Brown, Texan Sam Hafertepe Jr., Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman, Australia’s Scott Bogucki and Iowa’s Carson McCarl and Lynton Jeffrey round out the top ten.

The purse has been upped for this year’s award, thanks to Beaver Drill & Tool. The winner will be awarded $6,000, second place $2,500 and third $1,000.

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is in their third year as title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community are owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co.

Current 2021 Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings

1. Justin Henderson, South Dakota, 132 points

2. Shane Golobic, California, 131 points

3. Cory Eliason, California, 129 points

4. Gio Scelzi, California, 128 points

5. Tyler Courtney, Indiana, 114 points

6. Brian Brown, Missouri, 110 points

7. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Texas, 105 points

(tie) Daryn Pittman, Oklahoma, 105 points

9. Scott Bogucki, Australia, 100 points

10. Carson McCarl, Iowa, 98 points

(tie) Lynton Jeffrey, New South Wales/Iowa, 98 points