Pieniazek Wins ESS Feature at Glen Ridge

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (August 8, 2021) — Josh Pieniazek won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Sunday evening at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park. Pieniazek took the lead from Scott Holcomb on the opening lap and led the remaining 25 circuits for the victory. Holcomb held on for the runner up position while Chad Miller, Matt Tanner, and Danny Varin rounded out the top five.

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Fultonville, New York

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 90-Matt Tanner

2. 75-Tommy Wickham

3. 9-Josh Pieniazek

4. 56-Billy VanInwegen

5. 3-Denny Peebles

6. 10H-Kelly Hebing

7. 51-Jeremiah Munson

8. 23-Tyler Cartier

Heat Race #2:

1. 10-Jeff Cook

2. 91-Scott Holcomb

3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik

4. 87-Jason Barney

5. 45-Chuck Hebing

6. 41-Chase Moran

7. 29-Dalton Herrick

Heat Race #3:

1. 53-Shawn Donath

2. 88C-Chad Miller

3. 28F-Davie Franek

4. 00-Danny Varin

5. 33-Lacey Hanson

6. 69K-Floyd Billington

7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

Dash:

1. 3-Denny Peebles

2. 45-Chuck Hebing

3. 10H-Kelly Hebing

4. 69K-Floyd Billington

5. 33-Lacey Hanson

6. 41-Chase Moran

Feature:

1. 9-Josh Pieniazek

2. 91-Scott Holcomb

3. 88C-Chad Miller

4. 90-Matt Tanner

5. 00-Danny Varin

6. 75-Tommy Wickham

7. 56-Billy VanInwegen

8. 28F-Davie Franek

9. 87-Jason Barney

10. 10-Jeff Cook

11. 53-Shawn Donath

12. 7C-Dylan Swiernik

13. 41-Chase Moran

14. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni

15. 3-Denny Peebles

16. 45-Chuck Hebing

17. 10H-Kelly Hebing

18. 29-Dalton Herrick

19. 23-Tyler Cartier

20. 69K-Floyd Billington

21. 33-Lacey Hanson

22. 51-Jeremiah Munson