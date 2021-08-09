Pieniazek Wins ESS Feature at Glen Ridge

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (August 8, 2021) — Josh Pieniazek won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Sunday evening at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park. Pieniazek took the lead from Scott Holcomb on the opening lap and led the remaining 25 circuits for the victory. Holcomb held on for the runner up position while Chad Miller, Matt Tanner, and Danny Varin rounded out the top five.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park
Fultonville, New York
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 90-Matt Tanner
2. 75-Tommy Wickham
3. 9-Josh Pieniazek
4. 56-Billy VanInwegen
5. 3-Denny Peebles
6. 10H-Kelly Hebing
7. 51-Jeremiah Munson
8. 23-Tyler Cartier
Heat Race #2:
1. 10-Jeff Cook
2. 91-Scott Holcomb
3. 7C-Dylan Swiernik
4. 87-Jason Barney
5. 45-Chuck Hebing
6. 41-Chase Moran
7. 29-Dalton Herrick
Heat Race #3:
1. 53-Shawn Donath
2. 88C-Chad Miller
3. 28F-Davie Franek
4. 00-Danny Varin
5. 33-Lacey Hanson
6. 69K-Floyd Billington
7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
Dash:
1. 3-Denny Peebles
2. 45-Chuck Hebing
3. 10H-Kelly Hebing
4. 69K-Floyd Billington
5. 33-Lacey Hanson
6. 41-Chase Moran
Feature:
1. 9-Josh Pieniazek
2. 91-Scott Holcomb
3. 88C-Chad Miller
4. 90-Matt Tanner
5. 00-Danny Varin
6. 75-Tommy Wickham
7. 56-Billy VanInwegen
8. 28F-Davie Franek
9. 87-Jason Barney
10. 10-Jeff Cook
11. 53-Shawn Donath
12. 7C-Dylan Swiernik
13. 41-Chase Moran
14. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni
15. 3-Denny Peebles
16. 45-Chuck Hebing
17. 10H-Kelly Hebing
18. 29-Dalton Herrick
19. 23-Tyler Cartier
20. 69K-Floyd Billington
21. 33-Lacey Hanson
22. 51-Jeremiah Munson