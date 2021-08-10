HOOSIER CLASSIC TRIPLEHEADER SHIFTS TO SATURDAY ONLY SCHEDULE, AUGUST 14

By Richie Murray

Indianapolis, Indiana (August 10, 2021)………A massive weekend of Sprint Car, Midget and USAC Silver Crown at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind., has now all been condensed to one day.

The Hoosier Classic, originally scheduled over two nights, will now entirely take place within a single day, this Saturday, August 14, at the .686-mile paved oval.

The shift to a Saturday-only schedule of events has been put into place due to a less-than-ideal weather forecast for the originally scheduled Hoosier Classic opener on Friday.

The inaugural Hoosier Classic will feature all three open wheel divisions back-to-back-to-back on under the Saturday night lights, concluding with a $10,000-to-win 50-lap Championship Sprint Car feature, followed by a $10,000-to-win 50-lap Browns Oil Champion Midget feature and the grand finale, a 100-lap USAC Silver Crown race paying $12,000-to-win.

Saturday’s schedule will now have the gates opening at 11am Eastern, followed by the drivers meeting at 2:50pm; stands opening at 3pm; sprint car practice at 3:30pm; midget practice at 4:20pm; USAC Silver Crown practice at 5:10pm; sprint car qualifying at 6pm; midget qualifying at 6:45pm; Silver Crown qualifying at 7:30pm; and opening ceremonies at 8:05pm.

Main events get underway at 8:30pm Eastern, leading off with the sprint car feature followed by the midget feature at 9:15pm and the USAC Silver Crown feature at 10pm.

The 2021 Hoosier Classic trifecta will also feature drivers competing on The Oval at Lucas Oil Raceway for their shot at taking home a staggering $100,000.

The Fatheadz $100K Challenge is up for grabs to anyone that can win all three of the Hoosier Classic races (Sprint, Midget and USAC Silver Crown). If a driver and team can win two of those three events, they will collect $50,000.

The addition of these prizes instantly elevates what was going to be the biggest payday in grassroots pavement open-wheel racing to now another stratosphere with a potential winner taking home a total of $132,000 for winning three big races over the course of one night.

Due to the schedule change, the previously announced 25-lap USAC Silver Crown Shootout non-points special event has been removed from the schedule.

The racing at LOR coincides with a massive weekend of racing scheduled in central Indiana. Just down the road at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, a new NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, the Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP, will also be held on Saturday before the NASCAR Cup Series’ Verizon 200 at the Brickyard 400 takes the road course for the first time on Sunday, August 15.

Hoosier Classic tickets are now on sale at www.bit.ly/HoosierClassic. General admission tickets are $25, with children age 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35.

Friday’s Hoosier Classic tickets will be honored for Saturday admission, and original ticketholders will be contacted by the Lucas Oil Raceway ticketing team. Camping will still open on Thursday, August 12.

For competitors, the test session scheduled for Thursday will still run as previously planned. Individuals with questions may contact the track at LucasOilRaceway@NHRA.com.

The Hoosier Classic will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

NEW HOOSIER CLASSIC SCHEDULE | SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 2021:

11:00am: Gate 2 & Pit Gates Open

2:50pm: Drivers Meeting

3:00pm: Stands Open

3:30pm: Sprint Car Practice (45 minutes)

4:20pm: Midget Practice (45 minutes)

5:10pm: USAC Silver Crown Practice (45 minutes)

6:00pm: Sprint Car Qualifying

6:45pm: Midget Qualifying

7:30pm: USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

8:05pm: Opening Ceremonies

8:30pm: Sprint Car Feature (50 Laps)

9:15pm: Midget Feature (50 Laps)

10:00pm: Silver Crown Feature (100 Laps)

(All times Eastern)