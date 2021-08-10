Placerville Speedway set to remember the past with Legends Night this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With the championship season winding down Placerville Speedway is excited to honor the past this Saturday during “Legends Night,” as part of a robust four-division program on the quarter-mile.

The can’t miss night of grass roots racing will showcase the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. It marks the penultimate championship point race of the 2021 campaign and should be an outstanding evening as long-time friendships rekindle in Old Hangtown.

Several names from the days gone by are scheduled to be in attendance on Saturday including Frank DeFuentes, David McCreary, Doug Gandy, Rich Tooch, Rick Barrentine, Richard Forsberg, Walt Carmichael, George Turnboo and Don Nelson. Numerous vintage cars will also be on display and take a few laps for old times sake during the night.

The all-time leader in combined Sprint Car victories and several-time time track champion, Brian Crockett, is also slated to make his Placerville Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Car return during the night, as is 1982 Rookie of the Year Bobby McMahan.

At 3pm behind the grandstands there will be a bench racing session with the legends that everyone is invited to. Happy Hour featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Banquet Beer will take place from 4-6pm, as will live music in the midway.

Longtime Placerville Speedway Announcer and Publicist Bill Sullivan will also return to the microphone as part of Legends Night. Finally, we invite everyone to break out those vintage T-shirts they have hanging in the closet to help commemorate the evening and earn a shot to take home some cash.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Rancho Cordova’s Mike Miller lead the way in their respective divisions heading into Legends Night.

Forsberg, a 7-time Placerville Speedway track champion, has extended his Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Car point lead to 16-markers over Joel Myers Jr. with two events remaining. Baldwin is fresh off a runner up finish last Saturday and maintains a 53-point advantage at the top of the Pure Stock standings. Baldwin will be searching for his seventh win of the year this weekend. Both classes will then finish off the point season on August 28th.

The Mini Trucks are locked and loaded to contest their final event of the year on Saturday. Miller possesses an 11-point lead over Thomas Jensen heading into championship night for the truckers. San Jose’s Shawn Jones won last time out with the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprinters, which is presented by PureCrop1 at Placerville and goes into Legends Night leading the way in the tour standings. Jones is always a joy to watch no matter what he sits in.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour presented by C&H Veteran Ent. will also hold their annual “Back to School Backpack Giveaway” this Saturday. A total of 40 backpacks with school supplies will be up for grabs to kids in attendance.

Wingless drivers will throw signed frisbees into the stands for children to catch. Each child will then take their winning frisbee to that driver in the pits after racing is completed and be awarded their backpack. Thank you to Hunt Magnetos, C&H Veteran Ent. and all participating.

Adult tickets this Saturday August 14th cost $15 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13. Kids 6-11 cost $6 and those five and under are free. Grandstand seating is general admission, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-placerville-speedway-pts-race-15-legends-night-tickets-placerville-HK4971 or at the gate on race day. The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,300 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.