SAVE THE DATE, Single Day Gold Cup Tickets on Sale August 15th

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (Aug 10, 2021) …. The 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions is right around the corner. Four nights of intense dirt track racing to go along with plenty of daytime and nighttime activities is the foundation of what this event offers to so many loyal fans. Things kick off Wednesday night, September 8th, and conclude on Saturday night, September 11th.

At the forefront is the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series on Friday and Saturday nights, Sept 10th, and 11th. Led by two-time and current point leader, Brad Sweet of nearby Grass Valley, the series makes its return after a year hiatus from California. However, there is a ‘Wild Child’ on the loose that many of the longtime Gold Cup fans can’t wait to watch for the final time. Wooster, OH Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver and three-time Gold Cup Champion Jac Haudenschild will make his final Gold Cup. Haudenschild, 63-years old, announced early in 2021 that this year, his 48th consecutive season as a driver, was his final one.

Gold Cup single day reserved, and general admission tickets go on sale Sunday, August 15, 2021. For reserved seating you must call the office at 530-350-7275. The track office is open Monday through Thursday 10am to 4pm. Reserved tickets are not available online. Reserved seating includes the entire main grandstand and seating in the top half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4. The four-day package is also still available.

General admission tickets are available by phone or online at www.silverdollarspeedway.com and include seating in the lower half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4 only. These seats are on a first come first serve basis. Kids 11 and under are free on Wednesday and Thursday only.

All reserved and general admission tickets will also be available at the gate each night beginning at 5PM and from 9 AM to 4 PM daily in the ticket office at the track the week of Gold Cup.

Prices are as follows. Reserved Seating, Wed. $25, Thurs $30, Friday $45, and Saturday $55. General admission, Wed. $15, Thurs $20, Friday $30, and Saturday $40. Kids are free Wed and Thursday. Kids are $15 both Friday and Saturday.

Camping is still available for the Gold Cup week. Price to reserve your spot is $300. Please call the office to reserve your camping (530) 350-7275.

More information is available at www.silverdollarspeedway.com