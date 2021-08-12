50th Dirt Cup Featuring 410 Sprint Cars for $50,000 to Win

(August 12, 2021) — The 50th edition of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup will become the biggest paying sprint car event on the west coast with a $50,000 to win prize for winged 410 sprint cars. The Dirt Cup will take place on July 23rd, 24th, and 25th .

Peter Murphy from 55 promotions made the announcement to speedsport.com.

Murphy is going to work with Hanford to build up winged 410 sprint cars on the west coast. Murphy plans on continuing to promote Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California.

The format for the 2022 event will resemble the popular Trophy Cup event held every fall at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California with a 20-car invert for the main event and finishing points. Those finishing points will lead into Saturday’s finale where the lineup will be straight up from the point standings.

Current Skagit Speedway owner/promoter Steve Beitler indicated during a fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on Thursday he would finish out the 2021 season as owner/promoter and will stay on as a consultant next season.