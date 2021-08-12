Photo Gallery: 2021 Knoxville Nationals Wednesday Preliminary Night Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Spencer Bayston (11M), Cory Eliason (26), and Sheldon Haudenschild (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel with his race team in victory lane Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) The Bob Trostle throwback car fielded by Mark Burch’s team and driven by Don Droud Jr. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) (l to r) Donny Schatz, winner David Gravel, and Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Goodno (Serena Dalhamer photo) Anthony Macri being pushed out with his crew and former driver turned mechanic/owner Sean Michael. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) James McFadden (#9) and Justin Henderson (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49) and Davey Heskin (#56H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) and Justin Peck (#73). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz, David Gravel, and Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) (l to r) Donny Schatz, winner David Gravel, and Giovanni Scelzi joined by the Knoxville Nationals queen and court. (Mark Funderburk photo) Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Moro. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Henderson (#7) and Jake Bubak (#1x). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#07) and Kyle Reinhardt (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk photo) Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Justin Peck (#73) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Davey Heskin (#56H) and Brooke Tatnell (#0). (Mark Funderburk photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston (11M), Cory Eliason (26), and Sheldon Haudenschild (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Danny Dietrich (#48) and Skylar Gee (#07). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) CJB Motorsports pushing Zeb Wise’s entry into the pit area. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Brooke Tatnell. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Danny Dietrich (#48) and Skylar Gee (#07). (Mark Funderburk photo) Clint Garner (40) and Gio Scelzi (18) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason (#26) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Davey Heskin (#56H) and Clint Garner (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Donny Schatz, winner David Gravel, and second place Giovanni Scelzi with the Knoxville Nationals queen and their court following Wednesday’s preliminary feature at Knoxville Raceway. Parade lap during the Wednesday preliminary feature at the Knoxville Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Hunter Scheurenberg pondering the night ahead just before engine heat. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Giovanni Scelzi and McKenna Haase being pushed for engine heat. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Justin Peck having a discussion with a crew member at Knoxville Raceway. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo) Related Stories: Gravel Keeps Rolling at Knoxville; Wins Wednesday Prelminary Feature Giovanni Scelzi Leads the Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program Gio Scelzi Dominates the B-Main at the Knoxville Nationals Starks Stuns With First Career Knoxville Raceway Victory Brad Sweet Wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws