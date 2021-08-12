T.J.’s Takeaways From Opening Night of the 2021 Knoxville Nationals

I’m not sure how many people would have Brooke Tatnell in their pools or friendly wagers on making Saturday’s finale through the preliminary night. Tatnell threw down the gauntlet as the fastest qualifier, recovering from not transferring through the heat race to finish third in the B-Main before charging from 22nd to 12th in the feature.

Looking back, I should have known better. We have seen Tatnell’s heroics back when the World Challenge was still part of the Nationals and guaranteed the winner a starting position in the feature. Tatnell is very good at Knoxville and showed it on Saturday.

In a roundabout way, I hope the Canadian fans were proud to see their sprint car flagship, Ohsweken Speedway, represented at the Nationals in fine fashion.

The other name I would not have expected to see in the top 10, but should have known better, was Josh Baughman. Even with only making a handful of starts this season, Baughman managed to put himself 10th in points after the first night of the Knoxville Nationals and should be in position for a position towards the front of the B-Main.

Early in the day I had discounted Baughman during a discussion about a “for entertainment purposes only” pool where hew as one of the drivers that could be chosen. I was hesitant to pick Baughman because of his number of starts. Baughman’s success on Wednesday is one of those moments where I was perfectly happen to be wrong.