Badger Midgets to Double Up Sunday Night at Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

August 12, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Series returns to Angell Park Speedway Sunday, August 15 with a rare special treat for the fans. The Badger Midgets will run a second feature event in addition to a full race program. Joining the Badger Midgets will be the Dirt King Late Models and Dirt Modifieds.

The last time the Badger Midgets ran a double feature at Angell Park was in 2018 when Tyler Baran and Davey Ray captured victories. This will mark only the twelfth time in track history a double midget feature was completed. The A-Main from the “Salute to Bryan Gapinski 25” will run at the conclusion of the Modified/Late Model A-Mains and a champion will be crowned for the “3 for All”.

Badger Midget Series 3-4-All Points: 1. Chase McDermand 215; 2. Kyle Stark 143; 3. Kurt Mayhew 140; 3. Kevin Douglas 140; 5. Zach Boden 130; 5. Andy Baugh 130. 7. Mike Stroik 125; 8. Jeremy Douglas 99; 9. Jim Fuerst 95; 10. Lamont Critchett 92

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 1300; 2. Zach Boden 841; 3. Kyle Stark 830; 4. Lamont Critchett 769; 5. Mike Stroik 703; 6. Kevin Olson 700; 7. Andy Baugh 666; 8. Kevin Douglas 599; 9. Kyle Koch 586; 10. Harrison Kleven 531.