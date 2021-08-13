One Last Chance to Lock-In to the Big Show

From Knoxville Raceway

Tonight is the last chance for drivers to lock-in to Saturday’s NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s!

It’s FVP Hard Knox Night, featuring all teams who are 27th or higher in points following both qualifying nights. The top-four finishers in tonight’s FVP A-Main will transfer to positions 21-24 in tomorrow night’s finale.

Hot laps for tonight’s races begin at 7:15pm. Tickets are still available at the ticket office, online or by calling 641-842-5431.

Remember, 2020 paper tickets will NOT be accepted at the gates. You must have 2021 tickets printed or have a digital ticket on your phone.