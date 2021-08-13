Photo Gallery: 2021 Knoxville Nationals Thursday Preliminary Night Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Skylar Prochaska (35P), Kyle Larson (57), and Kasey Kahne (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Kasey Kahne (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) TJ Stutts (11T) and Jacob Allen (1A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kasey Kahne (#83) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson, Brian Brown, and Brent Marks (Serena Dalhamer photo) Paul McMahan (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sammy Swindell (#70) and Sye Lynch (#42). (Mark Funderburk photo) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#49X) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Parade lap before the feature during Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night at the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place Kyle Larson, winner Brian Brown, and third place Brent Marks with the Knoxville Nationals queen and her court. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sye Lynch (#42) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson. (#57) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (57) and Bill Balog (17B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sye Lynch (#42) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Brent Marks, winner Brian Brown, and second place Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Prochaska (35P), Kyle Larson (57), and Kasey Kahne (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sye Lynch (#42) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown celebrates after winning Thursday’s preliminary feature during the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kasey Kahne (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jessie Attard (53), Dustin Selvage (7W), and Harli White (11N) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: One For the Home Team: Brown Wins Thursday Preliminary Feature Giovanni Scelzi on the Pole For the 60th Knoxville Nationals Larson Extends Sprint Car Winning Streak to Five With World of Outlaws Victory at Knoxville Sunshine Wins C-Main at Knoxville Larson Leads 2018 Nationals Points after Night One Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws