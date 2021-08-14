Jake Swanson Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (August 13, 2021) — Jake Swanson won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Paragon Speedway. Swanson drove away from the pole position to collect his fourth victory of the 2021 season. Brandon Spencer, Koby Barksdale, Chase Briscoe, and Kyle Shipley rounded out the top five.

Paragon Speedway

Paragon, Indiana

Friday, August 13, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 04-AJ Hopkins[4]

2. P8-Andrew Prather[2]

3. 35-Chris Babcock[1]

4. 23-Colin Parker[3]

5. 8H-Jake Henderson[5]

6. 66-Ben McMurray[6]

7. 55-Josh Hodge[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[2]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]

3. OG-Kyle Shipley[3]

4. 98-Brandon Morin[1]

5. 26T-Matt Thompson[5]

6. 51-Steve Hair[7]

7. 19C-Dan Clodfelter[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16K-Koby Barksdale[4]

2. 34-Parker Frederickson[1]

3. 16B-Harley Burns[3]

4. 71M-Chase Briscoe[2]

5. 19-Glen Saville[5]

6. 9-Jim Tribby[6]

7. 17A-David Truax[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Jake Scott[5]

2. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]

3. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]

4. 11L-Ricky Lewis[3]

5. 87-Tony Helton[6]

6. 1J-William Johnson[7]

7. 75-Andy Bradley[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson[1]

2. 22-Brandon Spencer[8]

3. 16K-Koby Barksdale[4]

4. 71M-Chase Briscoe[15]

5. OG-Kyle Shipley[10]

6. 11L-Ricky Lewis[16]

7. P8-Andrew Prather[2]

8. 35-Chris Babcock[9]

9. 04-AJ Hopkins[6]

10. 23-Colin Parker[13]

11. 98-Brandon Morin[14]

12. 8H-Jake Henderson[17]

13. 33-Jake Scott[3]

14. 26T-Matt Thompson[18]

15. 87-Tony Helton[20]

16. 17A-David Truax[27]

17. 9-Jim Tribby[23]

18. 55-Josh Hodge[25]

19. 51-Steve Hair[22]

20. 66-Ben McMurray[21]

21. 71B-Braxton Cummings[12]

22. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]

23. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]

24. 16B-Harley Burns[11]

25. 1J-William Johnson[24]

26. 19-Glen Saville[19]

27. 19C-Dan Clodfelter[26]

28. 75-Andy Bradley[28]