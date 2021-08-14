Paul White Captures Waco Win With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

By Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (August 13, 2021)

A hometown score for Paul White, the wheelman from Waco, captured his second win of the 2021 season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating at Heart O’ Texas Speedway.

Making the win even better is that Friday’s showdown was the Wild Bill White Shootout.

His 10th win overall with the Non-Wing Tour, third starting White pulled to the lead on Lap 2 and never gave up the point from there. Following from the right of the second row, Jeb Sessums crossed second with Justin Zimmerman third. Chase Parson and Dalton Stevens made up the top five.

Mason Smith, Michael Day, Caden McCreary, Kade Taylor, and Blaine Baxter completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next across state lines at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, August 14. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $15 for adults and free for kids five and under.

Lawton Speedway is located at 3501 SW Sheridan Rd. in Lawton, Okla. More information can be found online at http://www.lawtonspeedway.com.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Heart O’ Texas Speedway (Waco, Texas)

Friday, August 13, 2021

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White[1]; 2. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 3. 02-Dillon Burks[6]; 4. 91-Michael Day[5]; 5. T1-Kade Taylor[8]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[4]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[2]; 8. 7R-Reagan Reed[7]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01J-Jeb Sessums[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[4]; 5. 51-Jimmy Gardner[6]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary[2]; 7. 1W-Keith White[7]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White[3]; 2. 01J-Jeb Sessums[4]; 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 4. 57-Chase Parson[5]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]; 6. 31-Mason Smith[9]; 7. 91-Michael Day[8]; 8. 48-Caden McCreary[12]; 9. T1-Kade Taylor[6]; 10. 25B-Blaine Baxter[11]; 11. 7R-Reagan Reed[15]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[14]; 13. 02-Dillon Burks[2]; 14. 51-Jimmy Gardner[10]; 15. 1W-Keith White[13]