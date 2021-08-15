Brandon McMullen wins at Sheboygan County

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 14, 2021 – As the 2021 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing campaign took a turn down the home stretch, the on-track action was hot and heavy with point championships hanging in the balance in all four divisions at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion and current point leader Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh used a late-race charge in dense lapped traffic to notch his fourth A-main victory of the 2021 campaign in the 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasantview Realty 360 Sprint Car main event.

Polesitter Kevin Karnitz of West Bend jumped into the lead on the drop of the green flag with outside front row starter Tyler Tischendorf of Waupaca taking second. On lap 3, Travis Arene of Sheboygan Falls, who started fifth, seized second.

Two laps later, Arenz slipped past Karnitz to take over the top spot in turn four. Meanwhile, Brandon McMullen, who started 10th, charged his way into third on lap nine just before the lone caution of the race appeared later on lap nine when Adam Miller of Plymouth spun in turn four.

On the restart, Karnitz used a big move to slide in front of Arenz and regain the lead in turn two with Tischendorf and McMullen in tow as Arenz fell back in the field along the cushion. On lap 14, McMullen worked the high groove to move past Tischendorf and gain second in the running order.

As the laps wound down, Karnitz caught the rear of the field on lap 21 with McMullen trailing close behind. On lap 24, Karnitz bobbled along the cushion in heavy lapped traffic, which allowed McMullen to take over the lead in turn four.

Arenz rebounded in the closing laps to assume second, while McMullen held on to secure his 24th career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and 34th career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event win.

The victory pushed McMullen past two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Danny Schlafer of Sussex into second place on the all-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory list and moved him just one win behind two-time PDTR 360 Sprint champ Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee, who currently sits atop the main event victory list with 25.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANTVIEW REALTY 360 SPRINT CARS

HEAT 1

1, Bill Taylor 2, Dylan Winkel 3, Tim Haddy 4, Chris Clayton 5, Kurt Davis 6, Lance Fassbender 7, Matt Rechek 8, Katelyn Krebsbach.

HEAT 2

1, Jeremy Schultz 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Josh Teunissen 4, Brandon Berth 5, Chris Larson 6, Will Gerrits 7, Cole Possi 8, Austin Hartmann.

HEAT 3

1, Doug Wondra 2, Tyler Tischendorf 3, Justin Miller 4, Justin Erickson 5, Tyler Brabant 6, Adam Miller 7, Tyler Davis 8, Tommy Colburn (DNS).

HEAT 4

1, Alex Pokorski 2, Travis Arenz 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Kevin Karnitz 5, Preston Ruh 6, Scott Conger 7, Anthony Knierim 8, Blake Wondra.

B MAIN

1, Kurt Davis 2, Brandon Berth 3, Will Gerrits 4, Adam Miller 5, Lance Fassbender 6, Anthony Knierim 7, Chris Larson 8, Tyler Davis 9, Blake Wondra 10, Scott Conger 11, Matt Rechek 12, Preston Ruh 13, Cole Possi 14, Katelyn Krebsbach 15, Austin Hartmann 16, Tommy Colburn.

A MAIN

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Travis Arenz 3, Tyler Tischendorf 4, Tim Haddy 5, Kevin Karnitz 6, Bill Taylor 7, Chris Clayton 8, Jeremy Schultz 9, Ben Schmidt 10, Justin Erickson 11, Doug Wondra 13, Lance Fassbender 14, Will Gerrits 15, Dylan Winkel 16, Kurt Davis 17, Brandon Berth 18, Adam Miller 19, Alex Pokorski 20, Anthony Knierim 21, Josh Teunissen 22, Tyler Brabant.