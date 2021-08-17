Koby Walters Wins United Rebel Sprint Series Bob Salem Memorial Finale with Last Lap Pass

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (August 14, 2021) – Sixteen cars checked in for competition on Saturday night with the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. Racing action again took place atop the 3/8-mile oval of Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas for the Bob Salem Memorial finale, honoring Tosha Garrison. Koby Walters claimed victory with a last-lap pass around Monty Ferriera, taking home the $1,000 pay day.

Monty Ferriera and Koby Walters set the pace for Saturday’s 25-lap feature event, but it was Ferriera taking off with the early lead ahead of Walters and Jake Martens. With just four laps in the books, Jeremy Huish made a move on Martens to take over the third position. Luke Cranston found himself advancing to fifth place.

Zach Blurton made a valiant effort as he marched forward from an eleventh place starting position. By lap six, Blurton found himself sitting in seventh. He and Todd Plemons would later battle for the sixth position until Blurton advanced on lap sixteen.

With one lap remaining, Koby Walters navigated the track flawlessly reeling in race leader, Monty Ferriera. At the line, Walters took over the lead ahead of Ferriera, winning by. 200 of a second and going on to capture his first Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series of the season. Ferriera came in second, with Jeremy Huish, Jake Martens, and Luke Cranston completing the top-five finishers.

Koby Walters also took home another $1,500 in prize money for seizing the “Let’r Rip Tater Chip Challenge” and quickest time of the weekend.

Luke Cranston, Monty Ferriera, and Todd Plemons all won their heat races on Saturday. Zach Blurton was awarded with the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard charger by finishing sixth from an eleventh place starting position.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Oberlin Speedway – Oberlin, Kansas

August 14, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Luke Cranston, 2) Koby Walters, 3) Ty Williams, 4) Zach Blurton, 5) Pat McVicker, 6) Alexander Ort

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Monty Ferriera, 2) Jake Martens, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Aaron Ploussard, 5) Cash Beeson

Heat Three (8 laps): 1) Todd Plemons, 2) Fred Holz, 3) John Webster, 4) Darren Berry, 5) Taylor Velasquez.

Dash (6 laps): 1) Monty Ferrera, 2) Koby Walters, 3) Luke Cranston, 4) Todd Plemons, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Jake Martens

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Koby Walters, 2) Monty Ferriera, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Jake Martens, 5) Luke Cranston, 6) Zach Blurton, 7) Todd Plemons, 😎John Webster, 9) Aaron Ploussard, 10) Pat McVicker, 11) Cash Beeson, 12) Fred Holz, 13) Alexander Ort, 14) Darren Berry, 15) Ty Williams, 16) Taylor Velasquez