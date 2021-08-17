Rico Abreu scores “Hard Knox” triumph

From RAR

ST. HELENA, Calif. (August 16, 2021) – It was a Knoxville Nationals to remember for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing, and although the St. Helena, California-native was unable to finish Saturday’s 50-lap, $150,000-to-win finale, scored 23rd after an unexpected DNF just beyond halfway, Abreu capitalized on the opportunity and put on a show every time he hit the track. The Rowdy Energy athlete kicked things off with a top-five outcome during preliminary competition on Thursday, followed by a win during the “Hard Knox” last chance program on Friday. The “Hard Knox” win solidified Abreu’s spot in the 60th Knoxville Nationals A-Main.

Abreu, driver of the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing/Rowdy Energy/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/Self Made Racing/Salty’s BBQ/The Wiser Agency/No. 24 sprint car, finished fifth during Thursday’s preliminary effort, climbing ahead eight spots after starting 13th. Unfortunately, the top-five was not enough to lock Abreu into Saturday’s finale forcing the Californian to enter Friday’s “Hard Knox” last chance. The aforementioned “Hard Knox” victory was the product of row one, joining teammate and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Jac Haudenschild, on the front row. Jac led the first five laps before Abreu took over on lap six, leading laps six through 25.

Haudenschild, who was participating in his final Knoxville Nationals, faded slightly to sixth during the “Hard Knox” A-Main, and although only the top-four made the cut for Saturday’s finale, the “Wild Child” was still high enough in the running order to participate in Saturday’s Last Chance Showdown. Unfortunately, the Wooster, Ohio-native was forced to retire before the finish; Jac was scored 24th.

“I think we all wanted the weekend to end a little better than where it did, but what a week we had…so much emotion. I’m blessed to have the chance to race with Jac in his final Knoxville Nationals. He is a legend, as well as my hero. I’m going to miss racing with him,” Rico Abreu said. “Hats off to this entire Rowdy Energy team. The guys busted their butts all weekend and I’m proud of their efforts. To get that first win of the year feels great and we’re going to work even harder to get more.”

An upcoming schedule for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing has yet to be determined. Fans are encouraged to keep alert online, as well as on social media, for continuing updates regarding Abreu’s agenda.

