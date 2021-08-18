Dussel gets another thriller at Fremont; Irwin earns BOSS win; Weaver again in 305s

By Todd Tappel

FREMONT, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Gibsonburg, Ohio’s Nate Dussel was passed for the lead in the middle of the 410 sprint feature but his perseverance allowed him to make a race-winning pass late in the feature on Industrial Resourcing Group Night. This time, Dussel passed Cale Conley as the pair took the white flag to win the Ti22 FAST event. In the MPD BOSS non-wing main, Fenton Michigan’s Steve Irwin took the lead on a lap 14 restart and eventually ran unchallenged for his first ever Fremont Speedway win. In the 305 sprints, Paul Weaver passed Dustin Stroup with four laps remaining to claim his fifth win of the season. Jamie Miller took the lead on lap six of the Dirt Truck feature and scored his third win on the year.

For Dussel, the track’s 2020 Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint champion it was his third victory of the season and the 28th of his career at “The Track That Action Built. Weaver earned his 64th career win at Fremont, putting him just one behind Shawn Valenti for second on the track’s all time win list with 64 victories. Miller now has 26 career wins at Fremont.

Troy Vaccaro and Nate Dussel brought the FAST on Dirt feature to the green flag. Dussel jumped to the early lead with Cole Macedo taking the runner-up spot on lap three. Macedo would then suffer mechanical issues, bringing out the caution. Fourth-starter Cale Conley would pass Vaccaro for second and run down Dussel for the lead. DJ Foos would take the third spot from Vaccaro and 7th starting Lee Jacobs followed suit to take fourth. In the closing laps, Dussel reeled Conley back in before making the winning pass. Conley would take the runner-up position over Lee Jacobs, 13th-starting Trey Jacobs, and Foos.

Carmen Perigo led Steven Irwin for the first 13 laps of the BOSS non-wing sprint feature before Irwin made his winning pass. Mike Miller and Matt Westfall ran third and fourth nearly the entire race. Jesse Vermilion had a steady charge through the field to finish fifth, after starting 12th.

Steve Rando led the opening laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 sprint feature before being passed by front row mate Dustin Stroup. Paul Weaver would supplant Rando for second and would take the lead on lap 15, but a caution would negate his pass. It would take Weaver six more laps to find a line around Stroup for the win. Stroup held onto second over Jamie Miller, Rando, and 11th starting Tyler Shullick.

Three drivers took their turn at the front of the Dirt Truck feature. Cody Truman would lead the opening lap before RJ Cornett took control for the next handful of laps. Jamie Miller would then take the lead after starting 8th. The battle behind Miller was often three wide before Cory McCaughey, Jim Holcomb, Brad Stuckey, and Keith Sorg settled into the remaining top five positions.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Tuesday, Aug. 24 to help kick off the Sandusky County Fair, with the NAPA of Bryan 305 Attica Fremont Championship Series in action. Lots of cash and prizes will be on the line!

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

About Industrial Resourcing Group –

The Industrial Resourcing Group is a diversified specialty construction service delivering value to their clients through their construction expertise and collaboration. With offices located in Cleveland and St. Mary's Ohio, Industrial Resources is available by going to https://industrialresourcinggroup.com/

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.18-Cole Macedo, 12.768; 2.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.933; 3.1-Nate Dussel, 13.090; 4.16-DJ Foos, 13.124; 5.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.156; 6.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.161; 7.5R-Byron Reed, 13.228; 8.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.265; 9.19-Chris Windom, 13.329; 10.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.387; 11.3C-Cale Conley, 13.432; 12.28m-Conner Morrell, 13.458; 13.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.487; 14.2+-Brian Smith, 13.519; 15.1H-Zeth Sabo, 13.590; 16.2P-Ricky Peterson, 13.712; 17.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.814; 18.4T-Josh Turner, 13.922; 19.7-Alex Aldrich, 14.070; 20.2-AJ Aldrich, 14.095; 21.87-Paul Dues, 14.219; 22.5H-Jordan Harble, 14.541; 23.5J-Jake Hesson, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[6] ; 7. 2P-Ricky Peterson[8] ; 8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[1] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 3. 19-Chris Windom[2] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 6. 5H-Jordan Harble[8] ; 7. 4T-Josh Turner[6] ; 8. 7-Alex Aldrich[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[1] ; 2. 2+-Brian Smith[2] ; 3. 28m-Conner Morrell[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 5J-Jake Hesson[7] ; 6. 87-Paul Dues[6] ; 7. 2-AJ Aldrich[5]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 2. 3C-Cale Conley[4] ; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs[7] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[13] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 6. 5R-Byron Reed[9] ; 7. 1H-Zeth Sabo[14] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12] ; 9. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5] ; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[8] ; 11. 5J-Jake Hesson[15] ; 12. 19-Chris Windom[10] ; 13. 28m-Conner Morrell[11] ; 14. 22M-Dan McCarron[16] ; 15. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[1] ; 16. 5H-Jordan Harble[17] ; 17. 2P-Ricky Peterson[19] ; 18. 87-Paul Dues[18] ; 19. 2-AJ Aldrich[21] ; 20. 4T-Josh Turner[20] ; 21. 14R-Sean Rayhall[22] ; 22. 7-Alex Aldrich[23] ; 23. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.844; 2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.860; 3.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.881; 4.26-Jamie Miller, 13.979; 5.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.024; 6.12F-Matt Foos, 14.054; 7.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.058; 8.36-Seth Schneider, 14.102; 9.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.131; 10.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.143; 11.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.265; 12.16-DJ Foos, 14.270; 13.19R-Steve Rando, 14.318; 14.2-Brenden Torok, 14.360; 15.z10-Chris Verda, 14.387; 16.5-Kody Brewer, 14.395; 17.47-Matt Lucius, 14.417; 18.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.481; 19.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.568; 20.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.585; 21.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.588; 22.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.610; 23.09-Justin Adams, 14.704; 24.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.724; 25.63-Randy Ruble, 14.919; 26.Z56-Kollin Stephens, 17.091;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 3. 12F-Matt Foos[3] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[5] ; 5. z10-Chris Verda[6] ; 6. Z56-Kollin Stephens[8] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[1] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[7] ; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 6. 99-Alvin Roepke[5] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[7] ; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[8] ; 9. 09-Justin Adams[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[6] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 8. 16-DJ Foos[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[1] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3] ; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[7] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[4] ; 5. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 7. 09-Justin Adams[9] ; 8. Z56-Kollin Stephens[10] ; 9. 16-DJ Foos[8] ; 10. 34-Jud Dickerson[6] ; 11. 63-Randy Ruble[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 5. 61-Tyler Shullick[11] ; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl[12] ; 7. z10-Chris Verda[13] ; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 9. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 10. 3X-Brandon Riehl[10] ; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[17] ; 12. 99-Alvin Roepke[16] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[14] ; 14. 32-Bryce Lucius[18] ; 15. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[8] ; 17. 12F-Matt Foos[9] ; 18. 2-Brenden Torok[19] ; 19. 47-Matt Lucius[20] ; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 2. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[6] ; 3. 27-Calob Crispen[2] ; 4. 23m-Brad Mitten[7] ; 5. 13-Andy Keegan[4] ; 6. 19-Tony Burns[8] ; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[3] ; 8. 26-Kyle Lagrou[9] ; 9. 73-Troy Aikman[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 2. 911-Cory McCaughey[5] ; 3. 4s-Keith Sorg[4] ; 4. 1-Jeff Babcock[7] ; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[1] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[9] ; 7. P51-Cory Ward[6] ; 8. 9-Curt Inks[8] ; 9. 7H-JT Horn[3]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1] ; 2. 36M-RJ Cornett[7] ; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[6] ; 4. 28-Cody Laird[3] ; 5. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[4] ; 6. 32-Kevin Phillips[2] ; 7. 20-Conor Emch[9] ; 8. 32H-Dan Hennig[8] ; 9. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5]

Heat 4 – (0 Laps)

1. 14T-Cody Truman[3] ; 2. 25-Chuck Roelle[6] ; 3. 83-Butch Latte[2] ; 4. 78-Austin Black [8] ; 5. 62-Levi Beery[4] ; 6. 55-DJ Mestrey[7] ; 7. 77-Steven Pocock[1] ; 8. 55W-Austin White[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 2. 19-Tony Burns[1] ; 3. 11-Austin Gibson[3] ; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5] ; 5. 32-Kevin Phillips[2] ; 6. 32H-Dan Hennig[6] ; 7. 20-Conor Emch[4] ; 8. 73-Troy Aikman[7]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 67-Ben Clapp[1] ; 2. P51-Cory Ward[3] ; 3. 7H-JT Horn[7] ; 4. 9-Curt Inks[5] ; 5. 55-DJ Mestrey[2] ; 6. 77-Steven Pocock[4] ; 7. 55W-Austin White[6]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 911-Cory McCaughey[3] ; 3. 16-Jim Holcomb[5] ; 4. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[7] ; 5. 4s-Keith Sorg[9] ; 6. 17x-Dustin Keegan[10] ; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer[12] ; 8. 67-Ben Clapp[22] ; 9. 7X-Dana Frey[18] ; 10. 13-Andy Keegan[17] ; 11. P51-Cory Ward[24] ; 12. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[19] ; 13. 23m-Brad Mitten[13] ; 14. 27-Calob Crispen[4] ; 15. 36M-RJ Cornett[1] ; 16. 19-Tony Burns[23] ; 17. 25-Chuck Roelle[11] ; 18. 83-Butch Latte[6] ; 19. 78-Austin Black [16] ; 20. 62-Levi Beery[20] ; 21. 1-Jeff Babcock[14] ; 22. 7B-Shawn Valenti[21] ; 23. 14T-Cody Truman[2] ; 24. 28-Cody Laird[15]

B.O.S.S Non-Wing –

Qualifying

1.34-Parker Fredricson, 15.045; 2.0-Steve Irwin, 15.277; 3.82-Mike Miller, 15.345; 4.2DI-Dustin Ingle, 15.390; 5.52-Isaac Chapple, 15.419; 6.53-Steve Little, 15.429; 7.74-Drew Rader, 15.449; 8.33M-Matt Westfall, 15.477; 9.21P-Carmen Perigo, 15.551; 10.23s-Kyle Simon, 15.567; 11.26W-Cody White, 15.627; 12.21B-Ryan Barr, 15.651; 13.11L-Ricky Lewis, 15.689; 14.9G-Cody Gardner, 15.715; 15.24L-Lee Underwood, 15.752; 16.68G-Tyler Gunn, 15.853; 17.3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.858; 18.87-Paul Dues, 15.860; 19.73-Blake Vermillion, 15.873; 20.18-Dallas Hewitt, 15.905; 21.5-Jesse Vermillion, 15.953; 22.9X-Ricky Peterson, 16.140; 23.13-Jeremy Duposki, 16.198; 24.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 16.367; 25.2-Mike Galajda, 16.409; 26.18X-Bobby Distel, 16.467; 27.27s-John Ivy, 16.510; 28.75-Jerry Dahms, 17.009; 29.4-Andrew Heitkamp, 17.793;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 9G-Cody Gardner[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 3. 21B-Ryan Barr[2] ; 4. 34-Parker Fredricson[4] ; 5. 23s-Kyle Simon[3] ; 6. 9X-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 7. 27s-John Ivy[9] ; 8. 18X-Bobby Distel[8] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[10] ; 10. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 11L-Ricky Lewis[5] ; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall[1] ; 3. 74-Drew Rader[2] ; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[8] ; 5. 0-Steve Irwin[4] ; 6. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3] ; 7. 73-Blake Vermillion[7] ; 8. 87-Paul Dues[6] ; 9. 2-Mike Galajda[10] ; 10. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 21P-Carmen Perigo[1] ; 2. 82-Mike Miller[4] ; 3. 53-Steve Little[2] ; 4. 52-Isaac Chapple[3] ; 5. 26W-Cody White[5] ; 6. 18-Dallas Hewitt[8] ; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7] ; 8. 24L-Lee Underwood[6] ; 9. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[9]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 27s-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 73-Blake Vermillion[2] ; 3. 2-Mike Galajda[8] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 5. 24L-Lee Underwood[6] ; 6. 18X-Bobby Distel[4] ; 7. 87-Paul Dues[5] ; 8. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[9] ; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[11] ; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 11. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[1] ; 2. 21P-Carmen Perigo[2] ; 3. 82-Mike Miller[4] ; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[8] ; 5. 5-Jesse Vermillion[12] ; 6. 18-Dallas Hewitt[18] ; 7. 9G-Cody Gardner[5] ; 8. 2-Mike Galajda[21] ; 9. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[17] ; 10. 26W-Cody White[15] ; 11. 21B-Ryan Barr[9] ; 12. 52-Isaac Chapple[13] ; 13. 53-Steve Little[11] ; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 15. 9X-Ricky Peterson[16] ; 16. 74-Drew Rader[10] ; 17. 27s-John Ivy[19] ; 18. 23s-Kyle Simon[14] ; 19. 11L-Ricky Lewis[3] ; 20. 34-Parker Fredricson[6] ; 21. 3J-Trey Jacobs[22] ; 22. 73-Blake Vermillion[20]