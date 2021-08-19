Plymouth Speedway to Uncover Asphalt Surface for the 2022 Season

(August 19, 2021) — Officials from Plymouth Speedway announced Thursday that the track would revert to its paved racing surface for the 2022 season. The process of removing the dirt that lays on top of the original dirt surface will start in September. The track had been a paved oval since the second week it opened in 1952 before dirt was applied to the surface following the 2012 season.

The infield dirt micro sprint track will remain intact with the intent of running seven programs on Friday nights along with a handful of larger shows on select Saturdays throughout the season. Programs for karts, mini wedges, and lawn mowers will take place every other Sunday.

Plymouth constructed a dirt oval in the infield for the 2012 season before putting dirt over the entire 3/8-mile oval. Since transitioning to dirt, Plymouth hosted a variety of major dirt racing events including the World of Outlaws, All Star Circuit of Champions and United States Auto Club.

In 2021 South Bend Motor Speedway owners Kevin and Brady Sauer announced their intent to lease with the option to purchase Plymouth Speedway from track owner Ed Kennedy. Recently an All Star Circuit of Champions event scheduled for Saturday, August 21st, 2021 was cancelled with short notice which the series replaced with an event at Waynesfield Raceway Park. The All Star cancellation further fanned rumors about the track returning to paved racing for the upcoming season, which was confirmed by Plymouth officials on Thursday.

Plymouth ownership said in their statement they would retain the dirt from the current racing surface for future endeavors.