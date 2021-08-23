Mario Clouser Continues Winning Ways in POWRi WAR at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/21/2021) Racing wheel-to-wheel for the twenty-five-lap feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would not disappoint with the action non-stop on the smooth racing surfaces. After an outstanding elbows-up feature event, Mario Clouser would wheel his way to notch his sixth feature win within POWRi WAR 2021 competition.

Early on-track battles would find Riley Kreisel and Cody Baker grabbing heat race victories as Kreisel would notch the night’s high-point award by racing from fourth to the heat racing win. Earning the front-row starting spots for the feature event would find Riley Kreisel and a quick Anthony Nicholson leading the field of non-wing warriors to the initial start.

Launching to the lead on lap one, Riley Kreisel would suffer mechanical issues that would sideline the speedy pole-sitter from the competition as Zach Clark would take over the point of the field. With Clark out front, Cody Baker would seize the opportunity to take the lead as Clark would slip on the exit of turn two on the sixth lap.

Attempting to check out on the field with the lead, Baker would not get away as easily as planned with Mario Clouser running down the leader on the thirteenth lap. Baker would hold steady in the runner-up position to Clouser, battling back for an intense final lap that would see Baker wheel-to-wheel with Clouser on the exit of turn four as the checkers were displayed.

Holding the high line to perfection Mario Clouser would solidify his outstanding season by notching his eighth series career win with Cody Baker finishing a close second place. Rookie of the year leader, Xavier Doney continues to impress with a solid third finish as Samuel Wagner placed fourth. Anthony Nicholson would storm back towards the front from early race miscues to round out the top-five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 6 – Mario Clouser (13.917)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 9 – Cody Baker

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 91 – Riley Kreisel

TRD Hard Charger: 93 – Taylor Walton (+6)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Lake Ozark Speedway on August 21st, 2021:

1. 6 – Mario Clouser (4), 2. 9 – Cody Baker (5), 3. 74 – Xavier Doney (6), 4. 73 – Samuel Wagner (9), 5. 16 – Anthony Nicholson (2), 6. 93 – Taylor Walton (12), 7. 26 – Zach Clark (3), 8. 7r – JD Black (10), 9. 77 – Jack Wagner (8), 10. 52 – Blake Bowers (7), 11. 45 – Jesse Bebee (11), 12. 91 – Riley Kreisel (1), 13. 27 – Steve Thomas (14), 14. 90 – Patrick Budde (13).

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be the three-day Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway September 16-18. Pre-Entry for POWRi WAR competitors at the eleventh annual JHDM Memorial are now available online at www.powri.com under the Hockett/McMillin Registration link thru MyRacePass.com. Early entries are $50 (must be postmarked by September 8th). Late entries (postmarked after September 8th) or received at the track are $100. Along with entry and payment, including a W9 Form, found under “rules” on powri.com. Please make checks payable to POWRi.

