Williams Grove To Hold Todd Shaffer Tribute Race September 3

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will honor three-time track champion Todd Shaffer of Millerstown coming up on Friday, September 3 when it presents the Todd Shaffer Tribute Race for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprint Cars at 7:30 pm.

The special race run in honor of “Mr. Excitement,” Todd Shaffer, will pay $6,000 to win as part of the 2021 Diamond Series at the track.

During his long and exciting career, Shaffer recorded a total of 38 sprint car victories at the track, placing him just inside the top 10 on the all-time oval career win list.

His track championships, all for car owners Gary and Patty Beam of Gardners, came in 1995, 2007 and in 2009.

To celebrate Shaffer’s career at the track, a Beam Team reunion of sorts including car owner Patty Beam will be held in the speedway infield from 5:45 – 6:45 pm on race night.

The pre-race action will also include a live Facebook broadcast on Beer Hill Gang TV.

Taking part will be crew members, mechanics and spnosors from the Shaffer/Beam team over the years along with additional Shaffer car owners Jim and Laura Allebach and the son of late car owner Al Hamilton, Mr. Tim Hamilton.

Todd Shaffer scored his first career win at Williams Grove Speedway on July 3, 1988 and scored his last in an All Stars event on May 8, 2009, during his run to a final track title.

Along the way Shaffer picked up wins in the season opener in 2009, the Jack Gunn Memorial in 2000 and in 2001 and in the Mith Smith Memorial in 1998.

He also scored another win with the All Stars, in 1997, as well as taking a score over the World of Outlaws Division II series in 2002.

His best finish in the National Open was a second to Donny Schatz in 2007.

The 358 sprint cars will also be on the September 3 holiday weekend program along with fireworks.

