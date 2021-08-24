Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway this Weekend!

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 23, 2021) – A new tradition roars to life at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway this weekend with the inaugural running of the Wingless Short Track Nationals presented by KNP Painting featuring the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars.

The event includes two full nights of racing on Friday and Saturday with $1,000-to-win and $200-to-start on Friday before Saturday’s finale offers up $5,000-to-win and $500-start.

The event complements the track’s prestigious COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires that features winged 360-ci Sprint Cars, the 34th running of which takes place on September 30-October 2.

The $100 entry fee for this weekend’s Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals includes the driver pit pass for both nights.

Fans at I-30 Speedway got a sneak preview of the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars in June when local ace Zach Pringle fought off the invading forces by taking the checkered flag ahead of Bartlett, Tennessee shoe Anthony Nicholson and ASCS Elite points leader Justin Zimmerman.

Zimmerman of Athens, TX, leads the ASCS Elite Non-Wing contingent into Little Rock with a 210-point series lead over former USAC Silver Crown champion Paul White.

The Friday card will include heat races lined up by pill draw with passing points in effect to set the feature field.

Points accumulated on Friday night will set the Saturday night heat race lineups with more points on the line that will determine championship feature lineups.

Event points will be awarded as follows:

Friday Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost in heat race action.

Friday A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50.

Friday B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 48, 2nd -46, 3rd – 44, etc.

Saturday heat races will be lined up based upon point totals with a six-car invert in each heat race. Saturday heat points (1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, 5th – 18, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups.

The ASCS Non-Wing Elite series allows the right rear tire to be Racesaver, Medium, H20 or D25 and the left rear tire any Hoosier that is not a wide.

The 600-cc Micro Sprints and Southern Outlaw Late Models will join in on the Friday portion with IMCA Modifieds, Dixon Road U-Pull-It Factory Stocks and Young Guns taking part in the Saturday card. Racing action goes green at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

General admission is just $10 on Friday and then $20 on Saturday with children 12 and under admitted free compliments of Dove Plumbing. Pit passes are $30 each night.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Wingless Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.