Schatz finds victory 301 in Red River Valley homecoming

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 23, 2021) – Officially bumping his all-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series win total to 301, ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz put Fargo fans on their feet Saturday night at Red River Valley Speedway, clinching his second World of Outlaws victory of the season with a rally from fourth in 22 of 30 laps. Schatz, who lives just minutes from Red River Valley, drove around Hanover, Pennsylvania’s Logan Schuchart to take the race lead, using the very topside of turn four to secure the point, and ultimately $10,000.

“Winning at home is big, and it’s important,” Schatz said to a raucous crowd on Saturday night. “I mean, look at this crowd. You guys are incredible. It’s cliche, but I can’t thank you guys enough for the support, it means a lot to me. I’m 25 years into this deal, and I’m feeling better every day. I don’t know that I have another 25, but I know that I’ve still got a lot left in me.”

Schatz secured his place on the Red River Valley grid by way of heat race victory, finishing fourth in the evening’s dash shortly thereafter.

In total, Schatz owns 23 World of Outlaws wins in his home state of North Dakota, six of which at Red River Valley.

“We haven’t had the greatest year, but we’re past 300…we’re onto the 301, and now we want 302,” Schatz mentioned. “We’re hitting on all cylinders right now. This is a new Ford powerplant under the hood. Things have been way better with this. It’s a lot easier for me to drive, and we can do the things that we couldn’t earlier this year. Hats off to Ford Performance, and every single one of our partners for sticking with us. We’ve lacked speed at the end of the races, and these past few weeks there’s been a huge difference. I’m feeling really good going forward.”

Schatz, pilot of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Carquest Auto Parts/Curb Records/Ford Performance/Sage Fruit/Digital Ally/Advance Auto Parts/Rush Truck Centers/Absolute Automation and Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/J&J Auto Racing/No. 15 sprint car, capped his three-race turned two-race weekend with another top-five outcome, this time finishing fourth at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, August 22.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will enjoy two days off before returning to North Dakota this Wednesday, August 25, for a makeup date at Grand Forks’ River Cities Speedway. The race was originally slated for Friday, August 20. After that, The Greatest Show on Dirt will head to Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway on Friday, August 27, followed by a stop at South Dakota’s Black Hills Speedway on Sunday, August 29. Schatz will enter the three-state swing fourth in the Series title chase trailing the championship lead by 238 markers.

