From Adam Mackey

The IMRA/USAC Speed2 Midgets and the Hornet World Championship are two of the highlights for this Saturday on Air King Night at Macon Speedway. Five other classes will be racing.

Pits open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Full event details at www.maconracing.com.