Gennetten Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City

PONTOON BEACH, IL (August 27, 2021) — Ayrton Gennetten won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Tri-City Speedway. Kyle Bellm, Ryan Timms, Jordan Goldesberry, and Brandon Hanks rounded out the top five.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Tri-City Speedway
Pontoon Beach, Illinois
Friday, August 27, 2021
Feature:
1. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten
2. 50K-Kyle Bellm
3. 5T-Ryan Timms
4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
5. 84-Brandon Hanks
6. 3N-Jake Neuman
7. 31-Zach Daum
8. 44-Cory Bruns
9. 42B-Andy Bishop
10. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
11. 3B-Aaron Rixmann
12. 9-Dustin Clary
13. 19B-Brady Parmeley
14. 52F-Logan Faucon
15. 8S-Steve Short
16. 357-Ryan Edwards
17. 99W-Korey Weyant
18. 29X-Brayton Lynch
19. 79J-Jacob Patton