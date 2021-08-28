Gennetten Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City

PONTOON BEACH, IL (August 27, 2021) — Ayrton Gennetten won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Tri-City Speedway. Kyle Bellm, Ryan Timms, Jordan Goldesberry, and Brandon Hanks rounded out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway

Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Friday, August 27, 2021

Feature:

1. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten

2. 50K-Kyle Bellm

3. 5T-Ryan Timms

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry

5. 84-Brandon Hanks

6. 3N-Jake Neuman

7. 31-Zach Daum

8. 44-Cory Bruns

9. 42B-Andy Bishop

10. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

11. 3B-Aaron Rixmann

12. 9-Dustin Clary

13. 19B-Brady Parmeley

14. 52F-Logan Faucon

15. 8S-Steve Short

16. 357-Ryan Edwards

17. 99W-Korey Weyant

18. 29X-Brayton Lynch

19. 79J-Jacob Patton