Jordan Thomas Wins Patriot Sprint Tour Feature at Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (August 28, 2021) — Jordan Thomas won the Patriot Sprint Tour feature Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway. Thoams took the lead on the second circuit and led the remainder of the 25-lap feature. The victory was Thomas’ second of the 2021 season. Paulie Colagiovanni, Joe Trenca, Jason Barney, and Matt Farham round out the top five.
Trevor Years won the winged 305 sprint car feature.
Land of Legends Raceway
Canandaigua, New York
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Patriot Sprint Tour
Heat Race #1:
1. 35-Jared Zimbardi
2. 7ny-Matt Farnham
3. 22-Jonathan Preston
4. 42-Jesse Pruchnik
5. 17-Sam Reakes IV
6. 67-Steve Glover
7. 28f-Davie Franek
8. 47-Kyle Drum
Heat Race #2:
1. 98-Joe Trenca
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. 87-Jason Barney
4. 90-Matt Tanner
5. 21-Randy Years
6. 36-Mike Stelter
7. 36b-Brian Preston
8. 3z-Bobby Parrow
Heat Race #3:
1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 45-Chuck Hebing
3. 10c-Jeff Cook
4. 48-Darryl Ruggles
5. 10h-Kelly Hebing
6. 4s-Johnny Smith
7. 2x-Dave Axton
Dash:
1. 90-Matt Tanner
2. 48-Darryl Ruggles
3. 10h-Kelly Hebing
4. 17-Sam Reakes IV
5. 42-Jesse Pruchnik
6. 21-Randy Years
Feature:
1. 79-Jordan Thomas
2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
3. 98-Joe Trenca
4. 87-Jason Barney
5. 7ny-Matt Farnham
6. 10c-Jeff Cook
7. 28f-Davie Franek
8. 90-Matt Tanner
9. 35-Jared Zimbardi
10. 17-Sam Reakes IV
11. 22-Jonathan Preston
12. 67-Steve Glover
13. 2x-Dave Axton
14. 42-Jesse Pruchnik
15. 36-Mike Stelter
16. 4s-Johnny Smith
17. 21-Randy Years
18. 10h-Kelly Hebing
19. 47-Kyle Drum
20. 36b-Brian Preston
21. 45-Chuck Hebing
22. 48-Darryl Ruggles
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 18c-Dan Craun
2. 53-Bobby Parrow
3. 48J-Darryl Ruggles
4. 13t-Trevor Years
5. 48a-Alysha Bay
6. 66-Jordan Hutton
7. 41-Chase Moran
8. 36-Todd Kaplin
Heat Race #2:
1. 2-Randy Years
2. 75-Brandyn Griffin
3. 77-Matt Rotz
4. 38-Jason Whipple
5. 62-Jacob Lynch
6. 4t-Ray Preston
7. 18-Timmy Lotz
8. 25h-Tyler Emmons
Feature:
1. 13t-Trevor Years
2. 75-Brandyn Griffin
3. 18c-Dan Craun
4. 48a-Alysha Bay
5. 48J-Darryl Ruggles
6. 41-Chase Moran
7. 53-Bobby Parrow
8. 66-Jordan Hutton
9. 2-Randy Years
10. 25h-Tyler Emmons
11. 38-Jason Whipple
12. 18-Timmy Lotz
13. 4t-Ray Preston
14. 77-Matt Rotz
15. 62-Jacob Lynch
DNS: 36-Todd Kaplin