Jordan Thomas Wins Patriot Sprint Tour Feature at Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (August 28, 2021) — Jordan Thomas won the Patriot Sprint Tour feature Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway. Thoams took the lead on the second circuit and led the remainder of the 25-lap feature. The victory was Thomas’ second of the 2021 season. Paulie Colagiovanni, Joe Trenca, Jason Barney, and Matt Farham round out the top five.

Trevor Years won the winged 305 sprint car feature.

Land of Legends Raceway

Canandaigua, New York

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Patriot Sprint Tour

Heat Race #1:

1. 35-Jared Zimbardi

2. 7ny-Matt Farnham

3. 22-Jonathan Preston

4. 42-Jesse Pruchnik

5. 17-Sam Reakes IV

6. 67-Steve Glover

7. 28f-Davie Franek

8. 47-Kyle Drum

Heat Race #2:

1. 98-Joe Trenca

2. 79-Jordan Thomas

3. 87-Jason Barney

4. 90-Matt Tanner

5. 21-Randy Years

6. 36-Mike Stelter

7. 36b-Brian Preston

8. 3z-Bobby Parrow

Heat Race #3:

1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 45-Chuck Hebing

3. 10c-Jeff Cook

4. 48-Darryl Ruggles

5. 10h-Kelly Hebing

6. 4s-Johnny Smith

7. 2x-Dave Axton

Dash:

1. 90-Matt Tanner

2. 48-Darryl Ruggles

3. 10h-Kelly Hebing

4. 17-Sam Reakes IV

5. 42-Jesse Pruchnik

6. 21-Randy Years

Feature:

1. 79-Jordan Thomas

2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

3. 98-Joe Trenca

4. 87-Jason Barney

5. 7ny-Matt Farnham

6. 10c-Jeff Cook

7. 28f-Davie Franek

8. 90-Matt Tanner

9. 35-Jared Zimbardi

10. 17-Sam Reakes IV

11. 22-Jonathan Preston

12. 67-Steve Glover

13. 2x-Dave Axton

14. 42-Jesse Pruchnik

15. 36-Mike Stelter

16. 4s-Johnny Smith

17. 21-Randy Years

18. 10h-Kelly Hebing

19. 47-Kyle Drum

20. 36b-Brian Preston

21. 45-Chuck Hebing

22. 48-Darryl Ruggles

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 18c-Dan Craun

2. 53-Bobby Parrow

3. 48J-Darryl Ruggles

4. 13t-Trevor Years

5. 48a-Alysha Bay

6. 66-Jordan Hutton

7. 41-Chase Moran

8. 36-Todd Kaplin

Heat Race #2:

1. 2-Randy Years

2. 75-Brandyn Griffin

3. 77-Matt Rotz

4. 38-Jason Whipple

5. 62-Jacob Lynch

6. 4t-Ray Preston

7. 18-Timmy Lotz

8. 25h-Tyler Emmons

Feature:

1. 13t-Trevor Years

2. 75-Brandyn Griffin

3. 18c-Dan Craun

4. 48a-Alysha Bay

5. 48J-Darryl Ruggles

6. 41-Chase Moran

7. 53-Bobby Parrow

8. 66-Jordan Hutton

9. 2-Randy Years

10. 25h-Tyler Emmons

11. 38-Jason Whipple

12. 18-Timmy Lotz

13. 4t-Ray Preston

14. 77-Matt Rotz

15. 62-Jacob Lynch

DNS: 36-Todd Kaplin